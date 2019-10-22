Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
YOU WILL BE MY FRIEND!
Today is the day the exuberant Lucy is going to make a new friend! But she finds it’s harder than she had thought–she accidentally ruins the giraffe’s breakfast and is much too big for the frogs’ pond. Just when she’s about to give up, an unexpected friend finds her, and loves her just the way she is.Read More
This heartwarming story offers a unique and humor-filled spin on the all-important themes of persistence and friendship.
This heartwarming story offers a unique and humor-filled spin on the all-important themes of persistence and friendship.
Edition: Unabridged
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use