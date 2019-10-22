Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

YOU WILL BE MY FRIEND!

YOU WILL BE MY FRIEND!

by

Read by

Today is the day the exuberant Lucy is going to make a new friend! But she finds it’s harder than she had thought–she accidentally ruins the giraffe’s breakfast and is much too big for the frogs’ pond. Just when she’s about to give up, an unexpected friend finds her, and loves her just the way she is.

This heartwarming story offers a unique and humor-filled spin on the all-important themes of persistence and friendship.
Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Imagination & Play

On Sale: April 7th 2020

Price: $1.98

ISBN-13: 9781549104442

Hachette Audio logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Edition: Unabridged

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Starring Lucille Beatrice Bear