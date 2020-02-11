David Goodner has worked at the Arlington Public Library for the last twenty-one years and counting. He is the author of Ginny Goblin Is Not Allowed To Open This Box, and its follow-up, Ginny Goblin Is Not Allowed To Have A Monster For A Pet. He lives in North Texas with his wife and two uncommonly pleasant cats.

Andrea Tsurumi is the author and illustrator of Accident! and Crab Cake, as well as numerous comics. Bigger than Kezumi but smaller than Kondo, she illustrated Not Your Nest by Gideon Stere and Girls Who Code by Reshma Saujani. She was born and raised in New York, where she got an MFA from the School of Visual Arts, and she now lives in Philadelphia with her spouse and their dog. When she’s not inventing croissant-based animals, she likes reading about ordinary and ridiculous history.