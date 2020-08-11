Kondo & Kezumi Reach Bell Bottom

The second book in this full-color chapter book series featuring Kondo and Kezumi who continue their adventures, for fans of Mercy Watson and Ivy & Bean — in paperback.





It will take working together and listening to each other in order to find common ground and brave these new waters.

Kezumi is ready for more adventure. Kondo is ready to go home. Now that Kondo and Kezumi have figured out that the map can lead to incredible places and new friends like Albert, Kezumi is eager to keep exploring and embracing the unknown. Kondo on the other hand, is tired and misses the comforts of home. When they reach Bell Bottom tempers are high, a thick fog begins to cloud over the boat making it hard to see, and they find themselves stranded.