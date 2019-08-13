Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Baloney and Friends
Meet Baloney! This book is about him. And also Peanut the horse, his best friend. There’s Bizz the bumblebee, too, of course. And Krabbit. He’d rather not be here, but what can you do?
In this graphic novel for young readers, watch our pig protagonist perform some questionable magic, cheer him on as he braves the swimming pool, and root for Baloney and his friends when a case of the blues gets him down.
Brought to you by Geisel Medalist Greg Pizzoli, these delightful tales will get kids giggling in no time!
PRAISE FOR BOOK HOG, THE
"A book that readers will be eager to hog."—Booklist
"As always in a Pizzoli book, there are wonderful details."—Publishers Weekly
