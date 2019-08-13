Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Baloney and Friends

Baloney and Friends

by

Illustrated by

Meet Baloney! This book is about him. And also Peanut the horse, his best friend. There’s Bizz the bumblebee, too, of course. And Krabbit. He’d rather not be here, but what can you do?

In this graphic novel for young readers, watch our pig protagonist perform some questionable magic, cheer him on as he braves the swimming pool, and root for Baloney and his friends when a case of the blues gets him down.

Brought to you by Geisel Medalist Greg Pizzoli, these delightful tales will get kids giggling in no time!
Read More

Junior Library Guild Selection, 2020

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Comics & Graphic Novels / Animals

On Sale: April 14th 2020

Price: $12.99 / $16.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 96

ISBN-13: 9781368054546

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Hardcover
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

PRAISE FOR BOOK HOG, THE

"A book that readers will be eager to hog."—Booklist
PRAISE FOR BOOK HOG, THE

"As always in a Pizzoli book, there are wonderful details."—Publishers Weekly
Read More Read Less