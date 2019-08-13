Baloney and Friends

Meet Baloney! This book is about him. And also Peanut the horse, his best friend. There’s Bizz the bumblebee, too, of course. And Krabbit. He’d rather not be here, but what can you do?





In this graphic novel for young readers, watch our pig protagonist perform some questionable magic, cheer him on as he braves the swimming pool, and root for Baloney and his friends when a case of the blues gets him down.





Brought to you by Geisel Medalist Greg Pizzoli, these delightful tales will get kids giggling in no time!