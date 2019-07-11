Forever Cowboy Throwback Picks

Ready for a trip to the ranch or perhaps a vineyard started by cowboys? Forever has a number of handsome, hardworking, and loving cowboys for you to add to your TBR.

Turn up your favorite country song, and let’s get this reading party started!

Second Chance Cowboy "A fabulous storyteller who will keep you turning pages and wishing for just one more chapter at the end." —New York Times bestselling author Carolyn Brown Ten years ago, Jack Everett left his family's ranch without looking back. But now, what was supposed to be a quick trip home for his father's funeral has become more complicated. The ranch Jack can handle—but turning around the failing vineyard he's also inherited? That requires working with Ava Ellis, the one woman he never expected to see again.

Cowboy Bold "Everything about this book is a roaring good time." —Harlequin Junkie Every summer Cade Maguire looks forward to opening his Longhorn Canyon Ranch to underprivileged city kids. But this year, he's having no luck finding a counselor for the children... that is until Retta Palmer walks through his door.

Cowboy on My Mind "A soul searching romance and a story of family." —Fresh Fiction Ben Monroe was the ultimate bad boy and everyone in Haller Creek knew it. But now as a sheriff's deputy, he spends his time breaking up bar fights and staying away from trouble… until Becca Henderson comes back to town. She's just as beautiful as Ben remembers—and just as far out of reach.

True-Blue Cowboy "Filled with humor, heart, and love, this page-turner is one wild ride."—New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Ryan Mateo Torres has dreams. He's decided to buy land as an investment, but Everly Brooks is renting the farm and ruining his plans. Now his trailer has flooded, forcing him to move into Everly's farmhouse. Living under the same roof may not be the best way to settle their disputes, but there's no denying that things between them are heating up.

Tough Luck Cowboy "This sexy, sweet romance gives readers a fantastic ride." —New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Ryan For years, Luke Everett has kept his feelings for Lily Green safely hidden. Hitting on his best friend's ex-wife would definitely break the cowboy code of honor. But ever since an injury sidelined his rodeo riding, the two of them keep getting thrown together. It's only a matter of time until his true feelings come to light. When that happens, it will either be the biggest mistake of his life or a sign that his luck is about to change.

Cowboy Honor "A charming novel in which friendship, family, love, and trust abound." —Fresh Fiction Levi Jackson has always been a sucker for strays. So he can't help getting involved when he comes across Claire Mason and her little niece shivering in the cold. By offering them a place to stay until her car is fixed, he can make sure the two are taken care of–and no doubt, get to know sassy and witty Claire better.

Big Bad Cowboy One of Publishers Weekly's best romances of 2018. After one too many heartbreaks, Travis Blake hung up his cowboy hat and put Big Verde behind him. But when he gets a call that his young nephew needs him, he knows he has to return home. His plan is to sell the family ranch and hightail it back to Austin, but there's a small problem: the one person who stands in his way is the one person he can't resist.

Maggie is pretty sure she hates Travis Blake. He's irritating, he's destroying her business, but he's also really frickin' attractive. She may hate working with Travis, but she also can't deny how badly she wants him to stay around.