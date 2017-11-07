True-Blue Cowboy

TWO STORIES IN ONE: AN ALL-NEW SARA RICHARDSON NOVEL PLUS SAVED BY THE COWBOY BY A.J. PINE

“Filled with humor, heart, and love, this page-turner is one wild ride.” — Jennifer Ryan, New York Times bestselling author on Hometown Cowboy





Can this cowboy be tamed?





Everly Brooks is finally living her dream. Renting a farm in Topaz Falls, Colorado, is the perfect antidote to her high-stress life back in San Francisco. It’s the ideal place to raise chickens, grow veggies, and run her farm-to-table restaurant. There’s just one problem: her new landlord. Mateo Torres is a handsome-as-hell bronc rider who oozes charm, melts hearts-and plans to kick Everly off the farm . . .





Mateo has dreams, too. He’d bought that land as an investment, so he could take care of his mom and sisters, which means Everly has to go. Unfortunately for him, this former big-city girl is just as stubborn as the broncs he rides. When his trailer floods and forces him to move into Everly’s farmhouse, things between them really start to heat up. Sure, living under the same roof might not be the best way to settle their dispute over the land. But when two rivals share everything-from heated words to scorching kisses-it’s definitely the hottest.





