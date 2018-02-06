Carly Bloom began her writing career as a family humor columnist and blogger, a pursuit she abandoned when her children grew old enough to literally die from embarrassment. To save their delicate lives, Carly turned to penning steamy, contemporary romance. The kind with bare chests on the covers.



Carly and her husband raise their mortified brood of offspring on a cattle ranch in South Texas.



