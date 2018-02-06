Carly Bloom
Carly and her husband raise their mortified brood of offspring on a cattle ranch in South Texas.
By the Author
Must Love Cowboys (with bonus novel)
In this charming, sexy romance, a bookish beauty needs a fake boyfriend and finds a handsome cowboy who is just the man for the job. …
Cowboy Come Home
Welcome to Big Verde, Texas, where a love-'em-and-leave-'em cowboy faces his greatest challenge yet---the woman he left behind. Perfect for fans of New York Times…
It's All About That Cowboy
Head back to Big Verde, Texas, where a homecoming queen and the bad-boy-turned-sheriff get a second chance at first love!Once Jessica Acosta left Big Verde,…
Big Bad Cowboy
Fans of Susan Elizabeth Phillips will delight (Publishers Weekly) in this "sexy, smart" (Lori Wilde, New York Times bestselling author) western romance about a cowboy…