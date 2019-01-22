It's All About That Cowboy

Head back to Big Verde, Texas, where a homecoming queen and the bad-boy-turned-sheriff get a second chance at first love!



Once Jessica Acosta left Big Verde, Texas, she didn’t look back . . . until now, when a temporary homecoming brings her face-to-face with her high school sweetheart. Still devastatingly sexy, Casey Long sets off the same sparks that drew them together years ago. But Jess can’t forget how he broke her heart . . . or the secret that came between them.



Casey may have traded in his bad boy rep and big rodeo dreams for a sheriff’s badge, but he’s never gotten over Jess leaving. Having her back in town feels like a second chance, especially when it’s clear that their chemistry is as strong as ever. But can Casey and Jess move beyond the pain of the past . . . to have the future they both deserve?