It's All About That Cowboy
Head back to Big Verde, Texas, where a homecoming queen and the bad-boy-turned-sheriff get a second chance at first love!Read More
Once Jessica Acosta left Big Verde, Texas, she didn’t look back . . . until now, when a temporary homecoming brings her face-to-face with her high school sweetheart. Still devastatingly sexy, Casey Long sets off the same sparks that drew them together years ago. But Jess can’t forget how he broke her heart . . . or the secret that came between them.
Casey may have traded in his bad boy rep and big rodeo dreams for a sheriff’s badge, but he’s never gotten over Jess leaving. Having her back in town feels like a second chance, especially when it’s clear that their chemistry is as strong as ever. But can Casey and Jess move beyond the pain of the past . . . to have the future they both deserve?
Edition: Digital original
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Sexy, smart, sensational!"—New York Times bestselling author Lori Wilde on Big Bad Cowboy
"Big Bad Cowboy is sweet and sexy!"—New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Ryan
"A smart, sizzling read."—Entertainment Weekly on Big Bad Cowboy
"Fans of Susan Elizabeth Phillips will delight in this funny, optimistic, quirky contemporary."—Publishers Weekly, starred review, on Big Bad Cowboy
"Heartwarming, hysterical and completely sexy and charming, Big Bad Cowboy was an outstanding start to the Once Upon a Time in Texas series... A series that I expect to be a huge hit with rom-com fans."—Harlequin Junkie
"A remarkable love story."—Fresh Fiction on Big Bad Cowboy