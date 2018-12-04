Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Cowboy Come Home
Includes a bonus novella
Welcome to Big Verde, Texas, where a love-’em-and-leave-’em cowboy faces his greatest challenge yet—the woman he left behind. Perfect for fans of New York Times bestselling authors Lori Wilde and Carolyn Brown.
As far as Claire Kowalski is concerned, Big Verde, Texas, is the perfect place to live, except for one thing: the distinct lack of eligible men. Some days, it feels like she’s dated every single one of them. It’s too bad that the only one who ever tickled her fancy is the wandering, restless cowboy who took her heart with him when he left her father’s ranch two years ago. Just when she’s resigned herself to never seeing him again, Ford Jarvis knocks on the ranch’s front door.
When Mr. Kowalski hires him to work as a ranch foreman, Ford figures it’ll be easy enough to avoid Claire on the massive property. But she’s everywhere, being the stubborn, relentless, and beautiful woman Ford has never been able to forget. But as much as he wants Claire, he knows he’ll bring her nothing but trouble. Jarvis men aren’t cut out to be Prince Charmings. But with some help from meddling family members and special pair of cowboy boots, Ford might just be able to give Claire the happily ever after she’s looking for.
Includes Rocky Mountain Cowboy, a novella by Sara Richardson
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Sexy, smart, sensational!"—New York Times bestselling author Lori Wilde on Big Bad Cowboy
"Big Bad Cowboy is sweet and sexy!"—New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Ryan
"Fans of Susan Elizabeth Phillips will delight in this funny, optimistic, quirky contemporary."—Publishers Weekly, starred review, on Big Bad Cowboy
"A smart, sizzling read."—Entertainment Weekly on Big Bad Cowboy
"Heartwarming, hysterical and completely sexy and charming, Big Bad Cowboy was an outstanding start to the Once Upon a Time in Texas series... A series that I expect to be a huge hit with rom-com fans."—Harlequin Junkie
"A remarkable love story."—Fresh Fiction on Big Bad Cowboy