Cowboy Come Home

As far as Claire Kowalski is concerned, Big Verde, Texas, is the perfect place to live, except for one thing: the distinct lack of eligible men. Some days, it feels like she’s dated every single one of them. It’s too bad that the only one who ever tickled her fancy is the wandering, restless cowboy who took her heart with him when he left her father’s ranch two years ago. Just when she’s resigned herself to never seeing him again, Ford Jarvis knocks on the ranch’s front door.

When Mr. Kowalski hires him to work as a ranch foreman, Ford figures it’ll be easy enough to avoid Claire on the massive property. But she’s everywhere, being the stubborn, relentless, and beautiful woman Ford has never been able to forget. But as much as he wants Claire, he knows he’ll bring her nothing but trouble. Jarvis men aren’t cut out to be Prince Charmings. But with some help from meddling family members and special pair of cowboy boots, Ford might just be able to give Claire the happily ever after she’s looking for.



