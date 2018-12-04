Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Cowboy Come Home

by

Welcome to Big Verde, Texas, where a love-’em-and-leave-’em cowboy faces his greatest challenge yet—the woman he left behind. Perfect for fans of New York Times bestselling authors Lori Wilde and Carolyn Brown.
Genre: Romance / Fiction / Romance / Western

On Sale: March 31st 2020

Price: $24.98

Page Count: 448

ISBN-13: 9781549146732

Edition: Unabridged

"Sexy, smart, sensational!"—New York Times bestselling author Lori Wilde on Big Bad Cowboy
"Big Bad Cowboy is sweet and sexy!"—New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Ryan
"Fans of Susan Elizabeth Phillips will delight in this funny, optimistic, quirky contemporary."—Publishers Weekly, starred review, on Big Bad Cowboy
"A smart, sizzling read."—Entertainment Weekly on Big Bad Cowboy
"Heartwarming, hysterical and completely sexy and charming, Big Bad Cowboy was an outstanding start to the Once Upon a Time in Texas series... A series that I expect to be a huge hit with rom-com fans."—Harlequin Junkie
"A remarkable love story."—Fresh Fiction on Big Bad Cowboy
Once Upon a Time in Texas