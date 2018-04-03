The award-winning author who “writes real cowboys with heart and soul” (Carolyn Brown, New York Times bestselling author) welcomes you to Unforgiven, New Mexico, a small western town filled with love and second chances!





This cowboy’s got one last chance to prove himself.





Carly Beauchamp has loved cowboy Austin Davis since first grade. Ask anyone in their dusty, backwater New Mexico town of Unforgiven, and they’ll say “Carly and Austin” the way some say “big trucks and country boys.” But after years of waiting for a wedding ring, Carly’s done with being a rodeo widow . . .

Austin never meant to put his career on the circuit before Carly. She’s always been his future, his one and only. But now that she’s moved on, he’s beginning to see where he went wrong, and he’ll do anything to win her back. The only thing is, Carly’s suddenly acting differently, and she’s definitely hiding a secret-one that will test the depth of their love and open up a whole new world of possibilities.





Praise for Laura Drake and The Last True Cowboy:

“Brilliant writing, just brilliant!”—Lori Wilde, New York Times bestselling author





“Laura Drake writes real cowboys with heart and soul.”—Carolyn Brown, New York Times bestselling author





“Drake (Sweet on You) takes readers on a beautifully imperfect journey with two people who can no longer have their ideal future, but learn that the real one might be even better.”—Publishers Weekly





“This is a romance with grit, heart and just the right amount of sizzle.”—BookPage



