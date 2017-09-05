Cowboy Bold

One city girl, one die-hard rancher, and eight mischievous kids. What could go wrong?

Every summer Cade Maguire looks forward to opening his Longhorn Canyon Ranch to underprivileged city kids. But this year, he’s having no luck finding a counselor for the children — until Retta Palmer walks through his door.





Flat broke after selling everything she owns to pay her father’s medical bills, Retta is thrilled to hear of an opening for a counselor position. She’s not as thrilled about the ranching part, or the sexy cowboy with beautiful blue eyes who’s her new boss.





After being left at the altar two years before by his fiancée, Cade isn’t sure he can take another heartbreak. And Retta isn’t even sure she wants to stay. But the sparks between them are absolutely undeniable. And with a couple of lovable kids and two elderly folks playing matchmaker, Cade and Retta may find that the best way to heal is with each other.



