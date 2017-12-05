Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Tough Luck Cowboy
From this “fabulous storyteller” (Carolyn Brown, New York Times bestselling author) comes a sweet western romance between a rodeo cowboy and his best friend’s ex-wife.Read More
What’s the saying, bad luck comes in threes? If so, Lily Green is due for something good. First, her divorce is finalized—on her birthday, no less. Then the first job she lands for her catering company turns out to be for her ex-husband’s wedding. To top it off, she’s stuck working the event with Luke Everett, the sexy-as-hell best man who’s never been able to stand her. When can a girl catch a break?
For years, Luke has kept his feelings for Lily safely hidden. Hitting on his best friend’s ex-wife would definitely break the cowboy code of honor. But ever since an injury sidelined his rodeo riding, the two of them keep getting thrown together. It’s only a matter of time until his true feelings come to light. When that happens, it will either be the biggest mistake of his life, or a sign that his luck is about to change.
“Cross my heart, this sexy, sweet romance gives a cowboy-at-heart lawyer a second chance at first love and readers a fantastic ride.” — New York Times bestselling author Jennifer Ryan on Second Chance Cowboy
Reader Reviews
Praise
"A fabulous storyteller who will keep you turning pages and wishing for just one more chapter at the end."—Carolyn Brown, New York Times bestselling author, on Second Chance Cowboy
"Cross my heart, this sexy, sweet romance gives a cowboy-at-heart lawyer a second chance at first love and readers a fantastic ride."—Jennifer Ryan, New York Times bestselling author, on Second Chance Cowboy
"Sweet and engrossing."—Publishers Weekly
"Light and witty."—Library Journal on Saved by the Cowboy
"This is a strong read with a heartwarming message and inspiring characters."—RT Book Reviews on Second Chance Cowboy
"This book made me so happy! I swear I had a smile on my face the whole time I was reading."—LeighKramer.com on Worth the Wait
"There was some serious heat, some conflict, some miscommunication and a evening out to yield the ultimate happy ending a romance novel needs. Overall, the read flowed well and the characters are easy to like."—Ramblings of a Young PR Girl blog on Three Simple Words
"A winner for me from the very start."—Straight Shootin' Book Reviews on Six Month Rule
"A.J. Pine's writing is superb. I loved following the characters. Their struggles were real. The needs were strong. This is a romance that I recommend to all."—Romancing the Book on Six Month Rule
"Oh. Em. Gee. I started Six Month Rule and could not put it down. A.J. Pine has put in everything that I love about romance into a 280-page novel."—Books by Migs
"Top Pick! 4 1/2 Stars! I loved this story."—Harlequin Junkie on I Do