Cowboy on My Mind
Includes a bonus novella
A heartwarming western romance about a cowboy who gets a second chance with his first love in the rugged beauty of the Montana mountains. . .Read More
Ben Monroe was the ultimate bad boy – and everyone in Haller Creek knew it. But now as a sheriff’s deputy, Ben spends his time breaking up bar fights rather than starting them, and staying away from trouble…until Becca Henderson comes back into town. She’s just as beautiful as Ben remembers – and just as far out of his reach.
Coming home is exactly what Becca Henderson needed. A place of her own, a successful new business, and a chance to reconnect with the sexy cowboy she had a crush on in school. Ben has always blazed his own path and never let anyone stand in his way. It excites-and scares-her. But when an unexpected threat surfaces, Becca will see just how far Ben will go to protect the woman he loves-and fight for their chance at forever.
Also includes the bonus novella Rocky Mountain Cowboy by Sara Richardson!
Every reporter in the country wants an exclusive interview with chiseled Olympic heartthrob Jaden Alexander – nicknamed the “Snowboarding Cowboy.” But only one of them has the easygoing charm – and breathtaking beauty – to knock Jaden off balance . . .
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"R.C. Ryan delivers it all with page-turning romance."—Nora Roberts, New York Times bestselling author
"A strong, protective hero and an independent heroine fight for their future in this modern rough-and-tumble Western."—Library Journal on Cowboy on My Mind
"4 stars! A heartwarming plot filled with down-to-earth cowboys and warm, memorable characters. Reed and Ally are engaging and endearing, and their sweet, fiery chemistry heats up the pages, which will leave readers' hearts melting...A delightful read."—RT Book Reviews on Reed
"Ryan creates vivid characters against the lovingly rendered backdrop of sweeping Montana ranchlands. The passion between Ryan's protagonists, which they keep discreet, is tender and heartwarming. The plot is drawn in broad strokes, but Ryan expertly brings it to a satisfying conclusion."—Publishers Weekly on Luke
"Ryan has created a gripping love story fraught with danger and lust, pain and sweet, sweet triumph."—Library Journal starred review of Matt
"Beguiling...Touching and romantic, Ryan's portrayal of a city slicker falling for a cowboy delves into the depths of each of their personalities to find common ground in their love for the land. Readers will eagerly anticipate future installments."—Publishers Weekly on Matt
"4 stars!!! With tough, sex cowboys set against the beautiful, rural landscape of Montana, Ryan's latest is a must-read."—RT Book Review on Matt
"(The) Montana Strong series begins with a fabulous story....This talented writer... invites you to join a little journey that has you biting at the bit for more."—Fresh Fiction on Cowboy on My Mind