Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23
Storey Publishing, LLC

Storey – Howl like a Wolf! Animal Masks

Howl like a Wolf! Animal Masks

Click, Print, Cut, Play!

When kids are ready to slide like a penguin and dance like a honeybee, these Howl like a Wolf! masks can help little humans adopt the characters of their animal counterparts. They’re easy to put together with a little grown-up help — simply print, cut, and assemble as indicated on the PDFs, then create a custom-sized band with a string of elastic. And don’t forget to show your surprise when that sneaky leopard jumps out at you from behind the couch!

Bat

Beaver

Bowerbird

Deer

Elephant

Frog

Honeybee

Leopard

Penguin

Rattlesnake

Raven

Skunk

Wolf

All Masks

Can’t decide, or just want them all? Here is the complete collection of masks in one PDF.

Download All Masks
Follow Storey Publishing, LLC: