Storey – Howl like a Wolf! Animal Masks
Howl like a Wolf! Animal Masks
Click, Print, Cut, Play!
When kids are ready to slide like a penguin and dance like a honeybee, these Howl like a Wolf! masks can help little humans adopt the characters of their animal counterparts. They’re easy to put together with a little grown-up help — simply print, cut, and assemble as indicated on the PDFs, then create a custom-sized band with a string of elastic. And don’t forget to show your surprise when that sneaky leopard jumps out at you from behind the couch!
Bat
Beaver
Bowerbird
Deer
Elephant
Frog
Honeybee
Leopard
Penguin
Rattlesnake
Raven
Skunk
Wolf
All Masks
Can’t decide, or just want them all? Here is the complete collection of masks in one PDF.