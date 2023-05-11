Storey – Howl like a Wolf! Animal Masks

Howl like a Wolf! Animal Masks

Click, Print, Cut, Play!

When kids are ready to slide like a penguin and dance like a honeybee, these Howl like a Wolf! masks can help little humans adopt the characters of their animal counterparts. They’re easy to put together with a little grown-up help — simply print, cut, and assemble as indicated on the PDFs, then create a custom-sized band with a string of elastic. And don’t forget to show your surprise when that sneaky leopard jumps out at you from behind the couch!

Bat Beaver Bowerbird Deer

Elephant Frog Honeybee Leopard

Penguin Rattlesnake Raven Skunk