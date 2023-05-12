Storey – Books – Gardening

Go to Hachette Book Group home

Find guidance for gardeners of all levels with Storey books on topics from starting seeds to growing food year-round, container gardening, organic pest control, and more.

Starter Vegetable Gardens, 2nd Edition

By Barbara Pleasant

Best-selling gardening author Barbara Pleasant makes organic vegetable gardening easy, fun, and rewarding with detailed planting and care designs for 24 beginner-friendly gardens to fit any site, whether it’s a tiny side yard, a border, a trellis alongside the house, or a front yard. 

New Gardening Releases

Detailed Title List

The Seven-Step Homestead
The Seven-Step Homestead

The Seven-Step Homestead

by Leah M. Webb

Beginner's Guide to Growing Cannabis and Making Your Own Healing Remedies
Beginner's Guide to Growing Cannabis and Making Your Own Healing Remedies

Beginner's Guide to Growing Cannabis and Making Your Own Healing Remedies

by Tammi Sweet, MS, LMT

We Garden Together!
We Garden Together!

We Garden Together!

by Jane Hirschi, by Educators at City Sprouts, Photographs by Kim Lowe

Garden Flowers, 100 Postcards
Garden Flowers, 100 Postcards

Garden Flowers, 100 Postcards

by Rob Cardillo

The Creative Vegetable Gardener
The Creative Vegetable Gardener

The Creative Vegetable Gardener

by Kelly Smith Trimble

Featured Gardening Books

Detailed Title List

Epic Tomatoes
Epic Tomatoes

Epic Tomatoes

by Craig LeHoullier

GrowVeg
GrowVeg

GrowVeg

by Benedict Vanheems

Growing Under Cover
Growing Under Cover

Growing Under Cover

by Niki Jabbour

Plant Partners
Plant Partners

Plant Partners

by Jessica Walliser, Foreword by Jeff Gillman, PhD

Vegetable Gardening Wisdom
Vegetable Gardening Wisdom

Vegetable Gardening Wisdom

by Kelly Smith Trimble

Gardening Articles

Featured Post

Garden-to-Table: Grow a Marinara Medley

When your purpose in gardening is to grow great things to eat, why not begin with a delicious end in mind, like homemade tomato sauce or the toppings for a dozen pizzas, all from your very own garden? The simplicity of this garden plan, and the smart use of a soaker hose, make this a…
Garden-to-Table: Grow a Marinara Medley

Featured Content

  1. Seven Steps for Building a Backyard Microfarm

  2. Five Annual and Perennial Pairs for your Vegetable Garden

  3. Birdscaping Your Backyard

  4. Buying Tomato Seedlings: The Pros and Cons

  5. Top Ten Dirt-Cheap Gardening Tips

