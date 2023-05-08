Storey – Contact Us
Contact Us
Storey Publishing
210 MASS MoCA Way
North Adams, MA 01247
Tel: 413-346-2100
feedback@storey.com
Online Feedback Form
Send us some direct feedback with our online feedback form.
By Phone
Consumer Orders
Tel: 800-441-5700
Customer Service
Tel: 800-827-7444
Fax: 800-865-3429
Publicity
Tel: 413-346-2116
Fax: 413-346-2253
publicity@storey.com
Editorial
Tel: 800-793-9396
Fax: 413-346-2196
submissions@storey.com
Errata
If you believe there is an error in a pattern from one of our craft books and did not find a correction on the errata page, please email the book title, pattern title, page number, and where you believe there is a mistake to corrections@storey.com. We’re grateful to have errors discovered and anxious to help you get on with your project!
Retailers
Storey Direct
Trade and Gift Sales
Tel: (800) 827-8673
Fax: (800) 865-3429
Email: sales@storey.com
Wholesale Orders
Tel: (800) 827-7444 ext 2141
Fax: (800) 865-3429
Email: sales@storey.com
Foreign Language Rights Inquiries
Foreign Rights
Maribeth Casey, Rights Director
Tel: (413) 346-2135
Fax: (413) 346-2199
Email: maribeth.casey@storey.com
Storey’s International Distributors
Canada
Thomas Allen & Sons Limited
390 Steelcase Road East
Markham, Ontario L3R 1G2
Tel: (905) 475-9126
Fax: (905) 475-6747
Email: info@t-allen.com
UK
Melia Publishing Services
ONE St Peter’s Road
Maidenhead, Berkshire SL6 7QU
United Kingdom
Tel: 01628 633673
Fax: 01628 635562
Email: melia@melia.co.uk
Europe
Bill Baily Publishers’ Representatives
Devon TQ12 2HR
Tel: 44-1626-331079
Fax: 44-1626-331080
Email: info@billbaileypubreps.co.uk
Australia
Michael Coffey
Peribo Pty Limited
58 Beaumont Road
Mt. Kuring-Gai 2080 NSW
Australia
Tel: 61 (0)2 9457 0011
Fax: 61 (0)2 9457 0022
Email: info@peribo.com.au
www.peribo.com.au
New Zealand
Bookreps N.Z. Limited
P.O. Box 34 989
Birkenhead, Auckland 0626
New Zealand
Tel: 064-9419-2635
Fax: 064-9419-2634
Email: susan@bookreps.co.nz
www.bookreps.co.nz
South Africa
Real Books
137 Smit Street
Braamfontein 2001
Johannesburg
South Africa
Tel: 011-403-3700
Fax: 011-339-3169
www.realbooks.co.za
Asia & Middle East
Michelle Morrow Curreri
3 Eagle Lane
Beverly, MA 01915
Tel: (978) 921-8020
Fax: (978) 524-1958
Email: michelle@curreriworldsvs.net
Latin America, Caribbean
David Williams
IMA / Intermediaamericana Ltd.
PO Box 8734
London SE21 7ZF
United Kingdom
Tel: 44-20-7272-7113
Email: sales@intermediaamericana.com
All Other Countries
Maribeth Casey, Rights Director
Tel: (413) 346-2135
Fax: (413) 346-2199
Email: maribeth.casey@storey.com