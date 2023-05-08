Storey – About Storey

About Storey

Welcome to Storey Publishing!

We’re a community of doers who love to grow, build, create, and explore the world around us. We invite you to join us in the quest to enrich life through hands-on activities and experiences.

Whether your passion is keeping chickens or riding horses, growing your own food or making your own herbal medicine, knitting scarves or building backyard furniture, spending time in nature or cooking with your kids, brewing beer or making paper, Storey is a place where you’ll find expert instruction, friendly encouragement, and a welcoming group of people who are committed to helping you gain the know-how and problem-solving skills you’re seeking.

Our Books

We enjoy every stage of making and marketing Storey books. The process begins with our authors. We look for people who are passionate about what they do and generously want to share every aspect of their expertise. Storey authors have gained knowledge through years of their own trial-and-error experiences as well as by engaging with and teaching other enthusiasts. They share our commitment to providing in-depth instruction and anticipating everything readers will need to know to be successful, including problem-solving skills and the confidence to go beyond the book in making their own creative decisions and discoveries.

Storey’s in-house editors and designers embrace the challenge of complementing each author’s work with book design, editing, and original illustration or photography that enhances the book’s distinctiveness and makes it accessible as well as practical. By dedicating significant attention and time (often about 14 months from manuscript to print!) to each book, we make the final product shine.

Our sales, marketing, and publicity teams focus on finding the most effective venues for promoting each book, which often include non-traditional and specialty outlets–from gift shops to farm and feed stores and popular online venues where enthusiasts converse–as well as bookstores of all sizes, online retailers, big box stores, and international markets.

And our staff don’t just make Storey books; we also use them. In addition to housing our professional activities, our offices are home to seed-starting groups, lunch-hour knitters, and home baking taste-testers.

Our Commitment to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

As a mission-driven company, Storey is committed to publishing “practical information that promotes personal independence in harmony with the environment.” The authors, artists, and readers of Storey books come from around the world and represent a wide range of viewpoints, backgrounds, ages, and identities. We are continuously working to diversify our staff, authors, artists, distributors, freelancers, and vendors. Click here to learn more about our commitment to diversity.

Our Roots and Our Home

In 1983, John and Martha Storey bought the publishing arm of Garden Way, a company long known for its rototillers and garden carts. The newly created Storey Communications set up headquarters in Pownal, Vermont, and became the trusted authority for books on gardening, farming, building, cooking, crafts, and other topics providing “practical information that encourages personal independence in harmony with the environment,” as our mission statement expresses.

In 1999, our offices relocated to the nearby Berkshire Hills of western Massachusetts and the campus of Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA) in North Adams. The artistic ingenuity fostered in this environment, along with the beautiful natural setting of the Berkshires, energize and shape our vision for books that teach and inspire.

In 2000, John and Martha Storey passed ownership of the company on to Workman Publishing, one of the largest and most successful independent publishers. For over 20 years, Storey flourished with the support of everyone at Workman, expanding to include values-based, hands-on learning books for kids. In 2021, as an imprint of Workman Publishing, we joined the Hachette Book Group. We look forward to even more opportunities for Storey to grow and support our community of authors, artists, and readers in the years to come.