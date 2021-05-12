As a leading book publisher, we believe that including and representing diverse voices in all aspects of our business is fundamental to what we do. Our staff and our publishing programs must reflect the broad range of backgrounds, experiences, and ideas that shape our society. We are committed to working together and with all our partners to foster diversity and a culture of inclusion, so that HBG can provide a truly welcoming and fulfilling environment for all employees and publish books that appeal to all readers.
HBG’s commitment to diversity:
September 2020 update
On Tuesday, September 8, 2020, HBG CEO Michael Pietsch wrote to employees:
“Throughout the summer I’ve been working with HR, division and department heads, and interested individuals across the company to come up with an appropriate set of actions and approaches to increase the number of persons of color at HBG and to make us an overall more inclusive company. This is an incredibly important conversation, about a large number of significant goals. Some we can accomplish quickly, others will take concentrated efforts over years. I appreciate your engagement and your commitment to helping us change HBG for the better.” The initiatives were spelled out in a Diversity and Inclusion Progress Report shared with all employees (see below for report highlights).
The progress report continues a dialogue that started at HBG’s annual Mid-Year Meeting on June 30, five weeks after the murder of George Floyd, when Pietsch addressed the steps HBG needed to take to become a more diverse and inclusive company, and the urgency of those efforts. "The outpouring of fed-up rage and protests and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement represent an extraordinary moment, or series of moments, that have brought a serious reckoning across our industry—and here at HBG—about our diverse representation,” Pietsch said at the meeting. “I’m very proud of the antiracist books that HBG has published in past years, and we can applaud the editors and publishers who have been doing that important work. And we can thank our HR teams and individuals who have worked hard on outreach, recruiting, and other ways of increasing the diversity of our applicant pools. But I’ve had to acknowledge to you all, that the work we have done has not led to the results we want. We don’t have nearly sufficient diversity at HBG.”
The Diversity and Inclusion Progress Report includes a new statement of HBG’s commitment to diversity and an update on a wide range of initiatives, which were informed by extensive employee feedback and ideas gathered in an anonymous online focus group in June and suggestions submitted in advance of the annual Mid-Year Meeting. The initiatives fall into five categories – Leadership, Recruitment and Hiring, Culture and Retention, Publishing, and Community – and HBG is committed to making measurable improvements across these five focus areas.
Leadership
A search has begun for HBG’s first VP of Diversity and Inclusion. The Executive Management Board and Senior Management Board received Diversity and Inclusion training this summer (with further training being planned), and all HBG managers will receive training by year end.
Recruitment and Hiring
HBG’s goal is to have its employees represent the diversity of our country. Michael Pietsch shared statistics about diversity at HBG at the annual Mid-Year Meeting in June and acknowledged that the company was specifically lacking in diversity at the senior management level. Overall, the HBG US workforce is 69 percent white; 4 percent Black; 18 percent Hispanic; 7 percent Asian; and 2 percent bi-multiracial. At the senior management level (director and above), 80% of the HBG workforce is white. Of 2019/2020 new hires, 61% were white (69% white at the senior management level.) These statistics will be updated and shared with staff on an annual basis.
The company is identifying new recruitment sources and broadening its applicant pool by expanding searches for positions that can be done effectively from HBG’s other locations or outside of their offices, among other new approaches. HBG has launched several new partnerships that will support people of color interested in joining HBG, and the company is increasing its recruiting outreach to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, as well as LGBTQ+ recruiting sources.
Culture and Retention
HBG created Employee Resource (Affinity) Groups to allow people to share experiences and make recommendations for improvements. Diversity and Inclusion training will be conducted for all employees before the end of the year and will include unconscious-bias and microaggression-awareness training. HBG is committed to expanding communication about diversity and inclusion, including open houses in September and October, updates about progress regularly throughout the year, including an annual Diversity Report, biannual updates at HBG’s All Employee Meeting and Mid-Year Meeting, and other communications on important developments as they occur.
Publishing
An audit of the diversity of HBG’s publishing programs was completed and shared with employees in June, indication that 22% of 2019 acquisitions by authors and illustrators new to the HBG lists were persons of color. Publishers are establishing goals for broadening the diversity of their publishing lists through acquisitions of new authors and illustrators of color. The Publishers are also exploring new imprints and programs dedicated to expanding diverse voices and perspectives. And HBG is establishing priorities and goals in support of representation in their consumer marketing to ensure that it mirrors the diversity of HBG’s authors and reaches all readers.
Community
A donation to school libraries of a collection of HBG books by writers of color on the subjects of antiracism, empathy, and social justice will begin next week. HBG will increase its donations to organizations supporting equality and social justice (following contributions in June to Black Lives Matter, NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and Color of Change), and will renew and expand their commitment to social service programs to ensure HBG plays a positive role in their communities. Lastly, HBG will review the diversity of their suppliers and partners and increase the company’s relationships with minority-owned businesses.
May 2021 update
Hachette Book Group CEO Michael Pietsch and VP Diversity & Inclusion Carrie Bloxson recently presented to employees HBG’s 2020 Annual Diversity Update, which illustrates the company’s progress toward building a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplace.
“We made progress in 2020 in all of the D&I initiatives we put in place — initiatives that our employees’ feedback and insights helped us shape,” said Michael Pietsch. “It has been very encouraging to see the level of engagement, urgency, and collaboration throughout HBG, and the improvement we have seen in the past year. At the same time, we recognize that there is still a huge amount of work ahead. We are committed to making meaningful progress toward our goals and working together to create a workplace and publishing programs that reflect the diversity of the nation of readers we want to publish for. The energy and the focus to achieve those goals is in place, thanks to the deep commitment of our employees and our senior management.”
We have established a set of metrics to measure annual progress and improvement at HBG. The main data points are included here:
See below for examples of progress achieved at HBG in 2020:
Leadership
We increased hiring and promotions of BIPOC employees at senior levels.
Increasing our hiring and promotions of people of color is crucially important at all levels, and most urgently needed in leadership positions. In 2020 we added BIPOC colleagues to the Executive Management Board (EMB), which is made up of our most senior department and division heads, and to the Senior Management Group (SMG), which is made up of HBG employees at VP level and above. We increased staff diversity at every level, with the largest gain in the Senior Managers category (Director & above), which rose 31%.
We recruited and hired HBG’s VP Diversity and Inclusion
Carrie Bloxson was hired in December 2020 and joined HBG on February 1, 2021 as VP Diversity and Inclusion to lead our efforts, and is a member of the Executive Management Board.
Recruitment and Hiring
We increased the number of BIPOC employees overall by 7%.
In 2020, we saw a 7% increase in the number of BIPOC-identifying employees, with increased representation of Hispanic/Latinx, Black/African American, and employees who identify as “two or more races.”
We expanded outreach to more sources for candidates of color.
Our HR team held 45 virtual recruiting events in 2020. Over 1,000 candidates attended, and 150 HBG employees participated.
We raised starting salaries to $45k in the most expensive cost-of-living areas.
This was an important step, as low starting salaries were often cited as a deterrent for individuals from under-represented groups who might want to work in publishing. The new salaries went into effect in February 2021.
Culture and Retention
We created seven Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) to allow employees to share experiences and make recommendations for improvements.
HBG’s employees have formed ERGs for Employees of Color; Black; Latinx; Women in Publishing; Asian/Pacific American; LGBTQIA+ & Trans & Gender Non-Conforming; and Non-Majority Religions.
We provided Diversity & Inclusion Training to all office
We are continuing training this year with additional programs including microaggression and unconscious bias training for our entire staff.
Publishing
We increased acquisitions of books written and illustrated by people of color.
Acquisitions of titles by authors and illustrators of color increased significantly over 2019, particularly from authors and illustrators new to HBG: 29% of contracts with new contributors were with authors and illustrators of color, compared to 22% in 2019.
We audited the diversity of our publishing programs.
The audit included title acquisition metrics for each publishing division and will be expanded for future years. We have surveyed HBG’s authors to invite voluntary self-identification in order to improve the accuracy of our data, and added voluntary self-identification questions to our Author and Illustrator Questionnaires for new authors.
We launched a new imprint committed to amplifying underserved and overlooked voices.
Legacy Lit, a new imprint led by VP Publisher Krishan Trotman, was announced on October 29, 2020.
We established principles, guidelines, and resources to ensure that our marketing efforts represent the diversity of our authors and reach all readers.
Focus areas for marketing include:
- expanding marketing support to increase representation of BIPOC-identifying and other traditionally underrepresented authors across title promotions, website content, newsletters, and on our social channels.
- diversifying our network of influencers and contributors, from Bookstagrammers and reading groups to audio book narrators and other freelancers
- creating new content verticals and promotions that allow us to showcase diverse authors and content more often.
Additional highlights:
We launched The Current in Q2 2020, a video and podcast interview series with HBG authors focusing on the most pressing issues of our time. Around 40% of the authors featured on the program are people of color. As of April 2021, our videos have been viewed over 1.3 million times.
We launched Open Book Hub on hachettebookgroup.com to amplify BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, and other traditionally underrepresented voices in the publishing world. In Get to Know interviews we ask writers to be open books about their lives, work, process, inspiration, and interests to help readers explore new voices with a broad range of backgrounds, experiences, and ideas that shape our society.
Community
We donated to school libraries a collection of 200,000 print, ebooks and audiobooks.
The donated titles were by writers of color on the subjects of antiracism, empathy, and social justice.
We increased our donations to organizations supporting equality and social justice.
We made financial contributions to several national organizations focused on equality and social justice. This year we will augment our charitable giving program with increased support for diversity focused organizations, particularly those that are book related.