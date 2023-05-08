Storey – Careers

Careers

Storey is a leading publisher of how-to books for creative self-reliance, with a focus on gardening, cooking, crafts, building, and animals. We are located in the scenic Berkshires, on the campus of the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art (MASS MoCA), three hours from NYC and Boston.

Current Openings

Temporary Production Coordinator (3-6 months)

Hours: 15 hours per week

Hourly Rate: $18-$20

SUMMARY:

Storey Publishing is looking for an experienced professional to join our team in the role of Production Coordinator (Temporary 3-6 months).

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:

Invoice processing & tracking

Prepare and send shipping instructions to printers, approve shipping labels and work with freight forwarders

Freight Tracking – enter information from Freight forwarder into spreadsheet – port arrival, pending rail, ETA warehouse, etc…

Warehouse Tracking – report warehouse deliveries to the appropriate people and possibly maintain database or spreadsheet.

Coordinate book samples for review

General administrative tasks such as data entry, filing, organizing, shelving books, etc.

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS & ABILITIES REQUIRED:

Must have a High School Diploma

Must have 2-3 years of work experience in an office environment

Strong knowledge of Microsoft Excel, Word, and Outlook

Superior organization skills

Keen attention to detail

Ability to work with deadlines in a high-volume environment