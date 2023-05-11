Storey – Books – Farm Animals, Horses & Pets

Go to Hachette Book Group home

Farm Animals, Horses & Pets

Find in-depth information on breeds, feeding, housing, and health care for livestock and pets with books from Storey. 

Let’s All Keep Chickens!

By Dalia Monterroso

Dalia Monterroso, founder of the popular website Welcome to Chickenlandia, brings a fresh, inclusive voice to the community of backyard chicken keeping with this entry-level guide designed to empower anyone who’s always wanted to keep chickens but may have thought it required special knowledge and a large investment in equipment.

New Farm Animal, Horse & Pet Releases

Detailed Title List

An Absolute Beginner's Guide to Raising Backyard Ducks
An Absolute Beginner's Guide to Raising Backyard Ducks

An Absolute Beginner's Guide to Raising Backyard Ducks

by Gail Damerow

My Chicken Family
My Chicken Family

My Chicken Family

by Melissa Caughey, Illustrated by Oana Befort

The Cat Behavior Answer Book, 2nd Edition
The Cat Behavior Answer Book, 2nd Edition

The Cat Behavior Answer Book, 2nd Edition

by Arden Moore

The Dog Behavior Answer Book, 2nd Edition
The Dog Behavior Answer Book, 2nd Edition

The Dog Behavior Answer Book, 2nd Edition

by Arden Moore

Barnyard Sticker Book
Barnyard Sticker Book

Barnyard Sticker Book

Illustrated by Christina Wald

Featured Farm Animal, Horse & Pet Books

Detailed Title List

How to Speak Chicken
How to Speak Chicken

How to Speak Chicken

by Melissa Caughey

Farm Anatomy Sticker Book
Farm Anatomy Sticker Book

Farm Anatomy Sticker Book

Edited by Julia Rothman

Farm Fun Games & Puzzles
Farm Fun Games & Puzzles

Farm Fun Games & Puzzles

by Patrick Merrell, by Helene Hovanec

Storey's Guide to Raising Horses, 3rd Edition
Storey's Guide to Raising Horses, 3rd Edition

Storey's Guide to Raising Horses, 3rd Edition

by Heather Smith Thomas

What's Killing My Chickens?
What's Killing My Chickens?

What's Killing My Chickens?

by Gail Damerow

Farm Animal, Horse & Pet Articles

Featured Post

Can You Keep Ducks and Chickens Together?

Duck… duck… chick! Before you try raising different types of backyard birds, it’s important to understand the differences between what they need and how they behave. Since ducks became popular following the latest round of chicken mania, people often ask whether ducks and chickens can be kept together. A lot of people who consider getting…
Can You Keep Ducks and Chickens Together?

