Storey – Corrections

Corrections

While we check and double-check all of our patterns before they are published, we regret that some errors may still remain. As soon as we become aware of any problem, we post the correction on this website.

To access corrections, select the title of your book from the menu below. (Corrections for several of our out-of-print titles are listed separately here: Crochet Bags!; Crochet Hats!; Knit & Crochet Ponchos, Wraps, Capes & Shrugs!; Knit Baby Blankets!; Knit Baby Head and Toes!; Knit Christmas Stockings!; Knit Hats!; and Knit Mittens!). If you don’t see the pattern you’re looking for, please e-mail the book title, pattern title, page number, and issue you’ve encountered to corrections@storey.com. We’re grateful to have errors pointed out to us and anxious to help you get on with your project!

Note that because we reprint our books frequently and take that opportunity to revise as needed, you may find that corrections shown on this website have already been incorporated into the version of the book you are using.

101 Designer One-Skein Wonders® Dogwood Blossom Wrap Page 37 – Dogwood Blossom Lace Chart

Click here for corrected table/chart PDF

Change to chart. Please see PDF. Three-Season Lace Vest Page 38 – Knitting the Back

Knitting the Lace PatternNote: Work the first and last (edge) stitches in stockinette stitch. Incorporate increased stitches into lace pattern. Page 39 – Knitting the Left Front

Knitting the Lace PatternNote: Work the first and last (edge) stitches in stockinette stitch. Incorporate increased stitches into lace pattern. Page 39 – Knitting the Right Front

Knitting the Lace PatternNote: Work the first and last (edge) stitches in stockinette stitch. Incorporate increased stitches into lace pattern. Alpaca Warmers Page 45 – Knitting the Index Finger

Knit 12 back stitches, place remaining 16 back stitches and first 23 palm stitches on string to hold. Page 45 – Knitting the Ring Finger

Place remaining 23 stitches on two needles. . . Join and knit one round, decreasing one stitch. Page 45 – Isolating the Thumb Gusset

Note: On Round 8, slip the first stitch from needle 2 to needle 1 to work the (slip 1, K2tog, psso). Magic Loop Minis Page 61 – Knitting the Mittens (make two)

Round 18: K1 and slide stitch onto cable. Slip 9 stitches to holder for thumb . . . Page 62 – Knitting the Thumb

Starting with first stitch at bottom of hand, slide 9 held stitches onto needle points, 5 on front and 4 on back point . Attach yarn K2tog, knit to end of round. Knit 3 rounds. Page 62 – Working the Sleeves

K1, Slide stitches onto cable. Ostrich Plume Baby Bonnet Page 65 – Ostrich Plume Lace Stitch Pattern

Rows 20, 24, 28, and 32: K2tog 3 times, *(yo, K1) 5 times, yo, ssk twice, slip 2 kwise, K1, p2sso, K2tog twice; repeat from * to last 11 stitches, (yo, K1) 5 times, yo, ssk 3 times. Wave Jumper Page 73 – Knitting the Skirt

Cast on 180 (198, 216) stitches loosely. Join into a round, being careful not to twist stitches. Work Wave pattern for 8 (10, 12)” (20 [25, 30] cm). Next Round for sizes 0-3 and 6-12: *K2tog; repeat from *. Next Round for sizes 3-6: K1, *K2tog; repeat from * to last stitch, K1. Page 73 – Knitting the Front Yoke

K45 (50, 54) stitches and place remaining 45 (50, 54) stitches on holder.Shaping the NeckK10 (11,11) and place remaining 21 (23, 25) stitches on holder. Continue in stockinette stitch and decrease 1 stitch as neck edge every other row 4 times. You now have 6 (7, 7) stitches. Page 74 – Working the Straps and Buttonholes

Place held 21 (23, 25) front stitches on needles. Join yarn; bind off 11 ( 12 , 14) stitches for neck edge. Repeat for other side, reversing shaping. Page 74 – Knitting the Back Yoke

Place held 45 (50, 54) back stitches on needles and work as for front, eliminating buttonholes. Blue-Wave Baby Sweater Page 75 – Crocheting the Collar

Sew 22 stitches of right shoulder seam together, leaving left shoulder open. Work 1 row of single crochet along 22 left front shoulder stitches, 33 front neck stitches, 33 back neck stitches and 22 left back shoulder stitches. Work another row of single crochet along left back shoulder stitches, making 4 evenly spaced buttonholes… Page 75 – Finishing

Sew tops of sleeves to armhole edges, matching center of sleeves to shoulder seams. Sew side and sleeve. . . Catch-Me-If-You-Can Socks Page 84 – Knitting the Toe

Holding two double-point needles together, wrap the yarn in a figure eight around the needles until there are 4 loops on each needle. Holding the tail down. . . Lacy Beanie Page 94 – Lace Stitch Pattern

Rows 1 and 3: Knit. Rows 2, 4, and 6: Purl. Row 5: K3, *yo, slip 1 as to knit, K2tog, psso, yo, K4; repeat from *, ending last repeat K3. Repeat Rows 1-6 for pattern. Page 95 – Knitting the Lace Pattern

Work Rows 1-6 of Lace pattern. . . Ring Bearer Pillow Page 98 – Ring Bearer Pillow Chart

Click here for corrected table/chart PDF

Change to chart. Please see PDF. Plaited Cable Men’s Belt Page 99 – Plaited Cable Stitch Pattern

Row 3: Slip 1, P1, C6F, K3, P1, K1. Scallop-Edge Beaded Necklace Page 102 – Getting Started

Cast-on Row: (CO2, 1B) 20 times, CO2, 2B, CO2, 3B, CO2, 4B, CO2, 5B, CO2, 6B, CO2, 7B, CO2, 6B, CO2, 5B, CO2, 4B, CO2, 3B, CO2, 2B, (CO2, 1B) 20 times, CO2. Row 1: K42, 1B, K2, 2B, K2, 3B, K2, 4B, K2, 5B, K2, 6B, K2, 5B, K2, 4B, K2, 3B, K2, 2B, K2, 1B, K42, CO2. Lace Spiral Scarf Page 120-121 – Knitting the Scarf

On Rows 2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, and 14 omit the Slip 1 at the beginning of the row. Keep the Slip 1 on Row 16. Knitted Notebook Cover Page 130 – Getting Started

Next Row: Knit. This shows as a purl row on right side and creates a turning ridge. In last paragraph of section add:Work a turning ridge and then continue with stockinette stitch for 3.75″ (9.5 cm). Repeat rows 1-3. Bind off loosely. New Directions Hat Page 134 – Decreasing for the Crown

Note: Change to the double-point needles when the crown becomes too small to work comfortably on the circular needle. Boy-O-Boy Page 135 – Knitting the Back

Row 2: P3, *K1, P4; repeat from * to last 4 stitches, slip 1, K1, P3. Page 136 – Knitting the Right Front

Row 2: K3, *K1, P4; repeat from * to last 4 stitches, slip 1, K1, P3. Elegant-and-Easy Cable Mittens for the Family

Page 140 – Twisted Rip Stitch Pattern

Round 4: *Knit into 2nd stitch on left needle, knit into first stitch on left needle, slip both stitches from needle, P2; repeat from *. Hugs-and-Kisses-with-Love Hand Warmers Page 147 – Knitting the Cuff

Cast on 40 stitches. Place a marker after the 6th and after the 18th stitches for the right warmer and before the 22nd and before the 34th stitch for the left warmer. Work K2, P2 rib to first marker, work XOX Cable pattern over stitches between the markers, work K2, P2 rib to end of row. Repeat through Row 8 of XOX Cable pattern. Page 147 – Knitting the Heart Motif and Thumb Gusset

Right Warmer: Row 21: Work as established to 4 stitches after cable marker, place marker for gusset, Kfb twice, place 2nd gusset marker, K7, P1, K8. Hugs-and-Kisses with Love Headband Page 150 – Heart Motif Stitch Pattern

Delete Heart Motif directions Page 150 – Getting Started

Delete final paragraph and replace with: Repeat 16-row cable pattern sequence as established 7 times or to desired length and at the same time work heart motifs over last 17 stitches of even-numbered (wrong side) rows as follows:Row 6: K8, P1, K8.Row 8: K7, P3, K7.Row 10: K6, P5, K6.Row 12: K5, P7, K5.Row 14: K5, P3, K1, P3, K5.Row 16: K6, P1, K3, P1, K6. Mini Messenger Bag Page 152 – Knitting the Bag in the Round: Binding Off for Top Edge

Bind off 3 stitches for side of bag. Bind off next 30 stitches as follows: * Slip stitch on right needle to left needle and k3tog tbl, K26 stitches, K3tog. ; repeat from * 14 times. Page 153 – Knitting the Bag Flat: Binding Off for Top Edge

Slip stitch on right needle to left and K3tog tbl. K26 stitches. Bind off 3 stitches. . . Little Monster Bear Page 157 – Knitting the Arms (make two)

Following the instructions on page 245, work 8 rows of 4-stitch I-cord. Essentials Mini-Purse Page 158 – Knitting the Purse Flap

Row 9: Yo, K2, P9, K3. Crochet Ruffle Scarf Page 161 – Gauge

12 stitches = 4” (10 cm) Cabled Baglet Page 169 – Abbreviations

C3B slip 1 stitch to cable needle and hold in back, K2, P1 from cable needle Page 170 – Celtic Braid

Round 1: P3, C4B, (P4, C4B) twice, P3. Round 3: P2, C3B, (C4FP, C4BP) twice, C3F, P2. Round 5: P1, C3B, P3, C4F, P4, C4F , P3, C3F, P1.Round 9: P1, (K2, P3) twice, C4B, (P3, K2) twice, P1. Round 13: P1, C3F, P3, C4F, P4, C4F, P3, C3B, P1. Poems Easy Headband Page 177 – Gauge

14 stitches = 4″ (10 cm) in garter stitch Eyelet Shruglet Page 179 – Simple Eyelet Lace Stitch Pattern

Replace existing text with the following: Note: Add an extra K1 between the lace pattern and the 3-st garter borders on all RS rows.Row 1: *K2tog, yo, K2; repeat from * over all sets of 4 sts, then knit any remaining sts to the marker. Rows 2, 4, 6, and 8: PurlRows 3 and 7: Knit. Row 5: *K2, yo, ssk; repeat from * over all sets of 4 sts, then knit any remaining sts to the marker.Maintain pattern as established in the first 8-row repeat and work increased stitches into pattern when you have enough of them. Page 180 – Setting Up for the Body

Set-Up Row 1: K3, (K10, pm, K1,) twice, K20, (pm, K11 ) twice, K3. Set-Up Rows 2 and 4 : K3, purl to last 3 stitches, K3. Set-Up Row 3: Knit to marker, *yo, slip marker, K1, yo, knit to next marker; repeat from *, to last marker, yo, slip marker, K1, yo, knit to end of row. Begin Eyelet PatternContinue in this manner, increasing before the markers and after the K1, and working Simple Eyelet Lace between increases, until piece measures about 6” (15 cm) and you have 230 stitches total. Page 180 – Stitch Pattern

Mock Cable Eyelet (Worked in the Round)Rounds 2 and 4: * K2, P3; repeat from *. Page 180 – Knitting the Collar

Repeat Rows 1 and 2 through Row 12, keeping 3 stitches on each end in garter stitch and working 1/1 rib between and at the same time on Row 7 make a buttonhole by working to last 4 stitches, ssk, yo, K2; on Row 12, increase 1 stitch. You now have 70 stitches. April-in-Paris Beret Page 187 – Needles

. . . set of four US 10 (6 mm) double-point needles or size you need to obtain correct gauge Page 188 – Decreasing the Crown

Add new line after “Continue in this manner” directions: Change to double-point needles when necessary. Saw-Tooth Companion Bowl Page 193 – Knitting the Saw-Tooth Edging

Repeat Rows 2-7 sixteen more times. . . Square Hole Hat and Wristlets Page 203 – Crocheting the Hat

Round 4: Ch 5 (counts as 1 dc, ch 3) skip first dc, *dc in center of ch-3 space of previous row, dc in next dc, ch 3; repeat from * 15 times, dc in next ch-3 space, slip stitch in third ch of beginning ch 5 to join. Adding the PicotCh 3, *2 sc in ch-4 space of previous row, sc in top of next dc, ch 3, sliop stitch in same dc; repeat from *. Cut thread and draw through last loop. Weave in end. Page 204 – Crocheting the Wristlets

Round 1: ch 5 (counts as 1 dc, 2 ch), *skip 1 ch below, dc into next ch, ch 2; repeat from * until you have 15 square holes. Slip stitch in third ch of beginning ch 5 to join. Round 2: ch 5 (counts as 1 dc, 2 ch) *dc into next dc, ch 2; repeat from *. Slip stitch into third ch of beginning ch 5 to join. Repeat Round 2 twelve more times. Blanket Buddy Page 208 – Knitting the Ears

5th and 6th lines: P18. Bind off 18. Work P1, slip 1, to end of row. Infant’s Rolled Neck Pullover Page 212 – Knitting the Sleeves (make two)

Continue in garter stitch and increase 1 stitch at each end of every 4th row seven times. You now have 32 stitches. Continue even until sleeve measures 7″ (18 cm). Bind off all stitches. Fuchsia Felted Bowl Page 218 – Knitting the Rim

– Using circular needles, cast on 108 stitches.- K1, *bind off 4, K1; repeat from * to last 5stitches, bind off 4. You now have 36 stitches. Glossary Page 245 – Kitchener stitch

1. Place the two sets of live stitches to be bound off on separate needles. Hold the needles parallel in your left hand with wrong sides of the knitted fabric touching.

2-at-a-Time Socks The following revisions should be applied to all patterns: Page – Knitting the Legs

The Note should read: “End ready to begin sock A heel . . .” Page – Turning the Heels

The Note should read: “Turn the heel on each sock separately, working in rows and beginning with sock A.“And in the last 2 lines of that section: ” Sock A heel now has. . .””Follow directions above to turn sock B heel.” 2-at-a-time Technique Page 15 – Dividing and Joining Sock A

Step 5. . . with your working yarn by knitting into the first cast-on stitch. Page 16 – Dividing and Joining Sock A

Step 7. . . Now, work the remaining 16 stitches of sock A in K1, P1 rib. Page 19 – Working the Heel Flaps

Caption of 2nd photograph should read: “completing row 2 of heel flap A” Page 20 – Working the Heel Flaps

Caption of 1st photograph should read: “purl row of heel flap B” Step 17. . . End having just worked a right-side row of heel flap B. Sock B will be a row shorter than sock A, but that’s okay. Page 21 – Turning the Heels

Sock photos should be of Sock A and therefore blue 1st paragraph: “For the 2-at-a-time method, you work each heel turn separately, beginning with heel flap A.” Step 18. . . On heel flap A, K10, ssk, K1, turn. Page 22 – Turning the Heels

First sock photo should be of Sock A and therefore blue. Its caption should read: “completing sock A heel turn” Caption of 2nd photograph should read: “completing sock B heel turn” Step 22. . . you have 10 stitches for the heel flap of sock A. Step 23. . . Move to sock B, slip stitch. . .follow short-row heel-turn direction for sock A. You’ll end having just worked a wrong-side row. Page 24 – Picking Up Gusset Stitches

Caption of 3rd photograph should read: “picking up gusset stitches of sock A” Step 29. . . Pick up and knit one stitch between the sock B instep and heel flap. . .Work across the heel stitches of sock B and down the left heel flap. (Adjust needles so that the cable loop separates the instep stitches of sock B from the newly picked up gusset stitches.) Page 25 – Working the Gusset Decreases

Caption of photograph should read: “decrease round completed, next round begun” Page 27 – Shaping the Toe

Step 36. . .On sock B, K1, ssk, knit to the last three stitches of sock B, K2tog, K1.Step 39. . . Work three more decrease rounds, with no even rows between Berry Season Page 34 – Working the Heel Flaps

Next Rows: Repeat Rows 1 and 2 Medium 11 more times Women’s Large/Men’s Medium 13 more times Men’s Medium 14 more times Page 35 – Turning the Heels

Sock A heel now has . . . Women’s M 14 sts Women’s L/Men’s S 16 sts Men’s M 18 sts Be Mine Page 49 – Be Mine Cable Pattern

Click here for corrected table/chart PDF

Change to chart. Please see PDF. Belle Époque Page 58 – Knitting the Legs

Next Round * Work in K1, P1 rib ending with K1 for Women’s Small 7 sts Women’s Medium 9 stitches Women’s Large 11 sts. Work Bell Époque Cable Pattern (see page 61) across 18 stitches. Work in K1, P1 rib ending with K1 across remaining Women’s Small 7 sts Women’s Medium 9 stitches Women’s Large 11 sts. Repeat from *. Page 60 – Working the Gusset Decreases

Stitch total of size Small should be 64 sts Frolic Page 64 – Working the Heel Flaps

Next Rows: Repeat Rows 1 and 2 Small 7 more times, Medium 9 more times, Large 10 more times Page 67 – Frolic Cable Pattern Chart

The dark line that represents the size small chart was misplaced and should be between stitches 3/4 and 19/20. Coquette Page 68 – Pattern Stitches

Coquette Stitch Pattern Rounds 1 and 3: *P3, yo, K3tog, yo; repeat from * around both socks. Rounds 2 and 4: *P3, K3; repeat from * around both socks. Page 70 – Working the Heel Flap

Move Note to after Row 1Row 1: *Slip 1 stitch with yarn in back, K1; repeat from * to end of row, ending with K2tog for size Medium. Page 71 – Turning the Heels

Next Rows: Repeat Rows 3 and 4 until all stitches have been worked. Depending upon your size, there may not be enough stitches to work the K1 or P1 after the decrease on the last 2 rows. Sock B heel now has Women’s Small 18 sts Women’s Medium 18 sts Women’s Large 20 sts Page 72 – Working the Gusset Decreases

Next Rounds: Repeat Rounds 1 and 2 until each sock contains Women’s Small 60 sts Women’s Medium 67 sts Women’s Large 72 sts. For size Medium only: Decrease 1 more heel stitch on next round so there are 33 heel stitches and 66 stitches total. Socks for Aidan Page 77 – Working the Heel Flaps

Next Rows: Repeat Rows 1 and 2 Small 8 more times, Medium 11 more times, Large 14 more times. Page 79 – Socks for Aidan Color Chart

Click here for corrected table/chart PDF

Change to chart. Please see PDF. Twilight Page 82 – Working the Heel Flaps

Next Rows: Repeat Rows 1 and 2 Women’s Medium 15 more times, Women’s Large/Men’s Small 17 more times, Men’s Medium 18 more times. Page 83 – Turning the Heels

Sock B heel now has M 18 sts L/S 20 sts M 22 sts Page 84 – Working the Gusset Decreases

Stitch total of size Medium should be 64 sts Page 85 – Twilight Stitch Pattern

Click here for corrected table/chart PDF

Change to chart. Please see PDF. Sugar Maple Page 88 – Working the Heel Flaps

Next Rows: Repeat Rows 1 and 2 Small 16 more times, Medium 17 more times, Large 18 more times Page 89 – Turning the Heels

Sock A heel now has S 19 sts M 20 sts L 22 sts Athena Page 103 – Athena Cable Pattern

Click here for corrected table/chart PDF

Change to chart. Please see PDF. Emily’s Socks Page 106 – Knitting the Legs

For Ribbing Top (photo, page 105) For Picot Edging Top (cover photo) Page 106 – Working the Heel Flaps

Next Rows: Repeat Rows 1 and 2 Small 8 more times, Medium 11 more times, Large 14 more times. Sailor’s Delight Page 110 – Finished Foot Circumference

L 10” (25.5 cm) Page 112 – Knitting the Legs

Set Up For each sock, cast on S 60 sts M 72 sts L 84 sts Page 112 – Working the Heel Flaps

Note Work the heel flaps for both socks in rows at the same time on S 30 sts M 36 sts L 42 sts. Next Rows: Repeat Rows 1 and 2 Small 14 more times, Medium 17 more times, Large 20 more times Page 112 – Turning the Heels

Row 1 Knit S 17 sts M 20 sts L 23 sts Page 113 – Picking Up Stitches for Gussets

Pick-Up Round (along the sides of both sock A and B heels) . . . pick up and knit S 16 sts M 18 sts L 21 sts Page 113 – Turning the Heels

Sock A heel now has S 17 sts M 20 sts L 22 sts Pitter Patter Page 118 – Working the Heel Flaps

Next Rows: Repeat Rows 1 and 2 Small 6 more times Medium 7 more times Large 9 more times The Classic Sock Page 123 – Working the Heel Flaps

Next Rows: Repeat Rows 1 and 2 Women’s Large/Men’s Small 19 more times, Men’s Medium 21 more times, Men’s Large 23 more times. Ragg Hiker Page 129 – Turning the Heel

Sock B heel now has M 16 sts L/S 16 sts M 18 sts

Around the Corner Crochet Borders Tapestry-Needle Join Page 15 – Tapestry-Needle Join

Step 1. … Insert the needle from back to front under both loops at the top of the first stitch of the round and pull the yarn through. Border #17 Page 58 –

Rnd 1: Ch 3 (counts as Partial tr), skip 2 sts, Partial tr in next st, yarn over and pull through 2 loops on hook . . . Border #59 Page 130 –

Rnd 1: Ch 5 (counts as dc and ch-2), *[skip 2 sts, dc in next 3 sts, ch 2, skip 2 sts, dc in next st, ch 2] to 1 st before corner st . . . Border #73 Page 156 –Rnd 2: Ch 1, sc in space formed by joining hdc; *[ch 2, skip 4 ch-spaces, (tr, ch 1) 4 times in next ch-space, tr in same ch-space… Rnd 3: Ch 1, *4 sc in next ch-2 space, [(sc, ch 3, sc) in next 4 ch-1 spaces…

The Art of Tapestry Weaving Page 193 Click here for corrected chart. Change to chart. Please see PDF. Page 214 Click here for corrected chart. Change to chart. Please see PDF.

Beyond the Square Crochet Motifs Motif #46 Page 84 –

Rnd 4: Ch 3 (counts as dc), *[2 dc, tr, (Picot-3) three times, slip st to first ch of first picot, tr, 2 dc] , in next ch-5 space, dc in next dc . . . Motif #67 Page 107 –

Change to Chart: Special Stitch KeyWhen chain symbol is bold, work stitch into chain rather than under chain. Motif #111 Page 155 –

Rnd 2: Beginning Popcorn in first Popcorn, ch 1, *(Popcorn, ch 4, Popcorn, ch 1) in ch-3 space, Popcorn in next Popcorn . . . Motif #117 Page 163 –

Rnd 7: Join yarn in any corner cluster, ch 3 (counts as dc), 4 dc in same stitch, Spike dc in row below next 11 stitches, *5 dc in next cluster, Spike dc in row below next 11 stitches; repeat from * around, join to top of ch-3. Fasten off.

Cable Left, Cable Right Fillers, Ribbings, and Allover Patterns Page 134 – Tight Lattice Stitch Page 135 – Woven-Basket Lattice Stitch This stitch combines elements…with a few purls added for spacing. Although it’s worked with a multiple of 6 stitches plus 2, you need to start with at least 12 stitches plus 2. The corresponding chart label, “Worked on 6 + 8 stitches,” is inaccurate and should be removed.

Cast On, Bind Off Interlock Bind Off Page 205 – Working the Bind Off in K1, P1 Rib

1: Insert the tapestry needle knitwise through the first stitch and let it drop from the left-hand needle. Insert the tapestry needle knitwise through the next stitch; leave this one on the needle. Page 207 – Working the Bind Off in K1, P1 Rib

9: Repeat steps 1-8 until all stitches are bound off, binding off last two stitches together. If working in the round, end with steps 1-4, letting both stitches drop from the needle in step 1. Then take the tapestry needle through the very first loop you made, from front to back. Snug gently, then weave in the tail.

Connect the Shapes Crochet Motifs Motif 23 Page 82 –

Rnd 2: Ch 7 (counts as dc and ch 4), *tr3tog over next 3 dc, ch 4**, dc in next dc, ch 4; rep from * around, ending last rep at **, join with slip st to 3rd ch of ch-7. Motif 70 Page – Chart

Click here for corrected table/chart PDF

Change to chart. Please see PDF. Page 165 –

Rnd 1: Ch 5 (counts as hdc and ch-3) . . . rep from * six more times, join with slip st to 3rd ch of ch-6. Fasten off. Motif 90 Page 202 –

Rnd 5: Standing BPslip st around 8th tr of any corner shell, *(ch 3, make valley cluster, ch 3, BPslip st around next tr) two times, ch 3, make corner cluster, ch 3**, BPslip st around next tr; rep from * around, ending last rep at **, slip st in first st. Connect Page 204 –

Motif 90

The Crochet Answer Book, 2nd Edition The Basic Stitches Page 077 – Single Crochet into a Chain

Click here for corrected table/chart PDF

Change to illustration. Please see PDF. Placing the Hook and Turning Chains Page 088 – Q: Where do I insert my hook into a stitch at the beginning of a row?

Click here for corrected table/chart PDF

Change to illustration. Please see PDF.

Crochet One-Skein Wonders® Rainbow Doll Ensemble Page 80 – Crocheting the Sweater

Row 7: Ch 4 (counts as dc, ch 1 here and throughout) . . . You now have 14 stitches on each front and 29 dc each on sleeves and back. Eliot-the-Elephant Baby Bib Page 104 – Crocheting the Left Tie

Row 4: Ch 1, 2 FLsc in first st, FLsc in each sc across to last 2 sts, (FLsc2tog) twice, turn. Peacock Hat Page 175 – Crocheting the Hat

Rnd 18: Ch 1, sc in same st, (ch 2, V st in next sc, ch 2, sc in center dc of next fan, ch 2) eight times, V-st in next sc, ch 2, join with slip st in first sc. You now have 72 sts. Openwork Baby Cap Page 195 – Crocheting the Cap

Rnd 16 (Decrease Rnd):… Fasten off, leaving a 6″/15 cm tail. Thread tail through top of remaining sts and pull tight to close. Page 195 – Crocheting the Border:

With right side facing and working along opposite side of foundation chain, join yarn with sc in first st, *skip 1 st, 5 dc in next st, skip 1 st, sc in next st; repeat from * around, omitting last sc, join with slip st to first sc. Fasten off. Weave in ends. Sweet Kitty Page 212 – Crocheting the Head

Rnd 18: Sc in next 2 sc, (sc2tog, sc in next 4 sc) five times, sc2tog, sc in next 2 sc. You now have 30 sts. Page 213 – Crocheting the Body

Rnd 16: (Sc2tog, sc in next 4 sc) three times, sc2tog in next 2 sts, sc in next 22 sc. You now have 38 sts. Sam the Big-Bottomed Bunny Page 216 – Crocheting the Head

Rnd 4: (Sc in next 2 sc, 2 sc in next sc) around. You now have 24 sts.Rnd 15: Sc2tog around. You now have 9 sts. Page 216 – Crocheting the Body

Rnd 5: (Sc in next 3 sts, 2 sc in next st) around. You now have 30 sts.Rnd 21: Sc2tog around. You now have 9 sc. Niles the Crocodile Page 222 – Crocheting the Nostrils (make 2)

Ch 4, sc in 2nd ch from hook, sc in next ch, (sc, slip st) in last ch. Fasten off, leaving a length for sewing.

Crochet One-Skein Wonders® for Babies Mommy & Me Leg Warmers Page 74 – CROCHET HOOKS US E/4 (3.5mm) and 3 mm or sizes needed to obtain correct gauge Handsome Boy’s Vest Page 96 – The Armhole Shaping The second bullet should read, “Continue in pattern until piece measures 1-1/2”/4 cm from beginning of armhole shaping, ending with a WS row. Do not fasten off. Put-and-Take Purse Page 233 – Pattern, Rnds 1-5

Change to pattern. There should be an “adjustable center ring” symbol in the middle (see page 279).

The Essential Guide to Color Knitting Techniques Gull Check Page 68 –

Row 2: In C2, K3, Sl2 wyib, *K5, Sl2 wyib; repeat from *, end K3. Row 3: In C2, P3, Sl2 wyif, *P5, sl2 wyif; repeat from *, end P3 Vine Lace Page 113 – Variation

Stitches: Multiple of 9, plus 4 Page 113 – Vine Lace Chart

Click here for corrected table/chart PDF

Change to chart. Please see PDF. Estonian Shell Stitch Page 116 –

Row 2: *K1, Sl3 wyif, dropping all the extra wraps , K1 ; repeat from *, end K1. Stranded Hat Page 173 – Stranded Hat Chart

Click here for corrected table/chart PDF

Change to chart. Please see PDF. Appendix Page 295 – Joining into a round

Cast on the number of stitches needed. Slip the first stitch from the right needle to the left needle. Insert the right needle into the next stitch on the left needle and pass it over the first stitch. The two stitches have traded places.

Every Which Way Crochet Borders #106 Page 174: Click here for corrected chart. … Rnd 3: Standing sc in sc at tip of first point after any corner, … to corner sc, 4 tr in corner st, place marker in the first of these 4 tr, sc in sc at tip of next point; rep from *… Rnd 4: Ch 1, sc in same st,*[make point, skip (hdc, dc, tr), sc in next sc] to 2 sts before marked st, make point, skip (hdc, dc), sc in next tr, make point, skip next tr, sc in next tr, make point, skip next tr, sc in next sc; rep from * around, omitting last sc, join with slip st to first sc. Fasten off.

Fabric-by-Fabric One-Yard Wonders Smart Girl’s Set Page 119 – Materials

For the Wristlet:1 spring hook1 large jump ring 12″ zipper Kitchen Gift Set Page 152 – 1. Measure, Mark, and Cut

Cut from insulating batting:Main mitt 8″ x 36″ (cut 1)

Felt It! Flower Petal Scarf Page 111 – Finished Measurements

39” (97.5 cm) long and 7.5” (19.1 cm) wide

Hooked on Crochet Chic Hippie Skirt Page 116 – Materials

Hook: For Yoke and Shell Stitch Skirt, size G/6 (for mm), or size needed to obtain gauge; for yoke edging, size F/5 (3.75 mm)

Inventive Weaving on a Little Loom Designing Weft-Wise Stripes Page 127 – Caption: Winding a multicolor yarnBeneath the illustration of the three shuttles is an arrow instructing to weave to the left. The arrow should be pointing to the right.

Knit 2 Socks in 1 Page 115 Wishbone Leg Motif Round 5: *Knit to marker, slip marker, yo, k2, yo, sk2p, yo, k5, yo, sk2p, yo, k2; repeat from * once more, knit to end of round. Front Double Wishbone Motif Round 5: Knit to marker, slip marker, yo, k2, yo, sk2p, yo, k5, yo, sk2p, yo, k2, slip marker, knit to end of round.

Knit Christmas Stockings, 2nd Edition Star Brocade Page 84 – Chart Key

The key symbols are reversed; the dash represents a purl, and the beige square represents a knit. Page 85 – Star Charts

The titles for the Star 2 chart and Star 3 chart are mixed up; the upper chart should be titled Star 3, the lower chart is Star 2. Winter Wonderland Page 22 – Yarn

• CC D Pacific (2433), 1 skein

Knit One, Bead Too Beady-Eyed Cable Socks Page 85 – Beginning Beaded Cable Pattern

Rounds 1-62: Work Beaded Cable pattern for 5 full repeats. Repeat Round 1 once more. Beads-Go-Sporty Pullover Page 93 – Assembling the Sweater

Change to sweater diagram. The measurements for the cuff should read: 4.5″ (11.5 cm)

Knit One, Felt Too The Felting Process from Start to Finish Page 009 – The Felting Process from Start to Finish

6. . . To minimize the risk of further shrinkage, use rinse water that is the same temperature as the wash water. Lunch Bag Carryall Page 033 – Other Supplies

2.5 yds (2.3m) 100% rayon, woven edge, washable seam binding, 9/16″ (1.5cm) wide in a matching color; matching sewing thread and needle Page 036 – Making the Invisible Seam

Thread a yarn needle with 1 1/4 yds (1.14m) of seam binding, and draw the seam binding through the length of the handle. Secret Treasures Page 049 – Treasure Bag Chart

Click here for corrected table/chart PDF

Change to chart. Please see PDF. A Classic Cloche Page 053 – Yarn

Adult Large: 176 yds (161m) Bunny Hoppers Page 091 – Yarn

120 yds (108m) Creme Frost (M10) or Deep Charcoal (M06) Striped Slipper Socks Page 114 – Knitting the Foot

Set Up: Redistribute the stitches evenly among the three needles. Work even in the established stripe pattern until the measurement from the back of the heel is 11″ (28cm) 13 1/2″ (34.5cm)

Knit Scarves! Simply Knit Page 17 – Living on the Edge

Lace Stitch **See page 93 for pattern. Cable Car Page 36 – Yarn

Lush by Classic Elite, 50% angora/50%wool, 1.76 oz (50g)/123 yd (112m) balls 4 skeins #4416 (off white) Page 38 – Braided Cable (14 stitches)

Row 5: *Slip 4 stitches onto the cable needle. Holding the cable needle at front of work, knit 2 from the left needle. Slip the 2 purl stitches from the cable needle to the left needle and purl these 2 stitches. Knit 2 from the cable needle. *Purl the next 2 stitches. Repeat from * to * once more. Purl 2. Mohair and Lace Page 52 – Pattern Stitches

Border Stitch (multiple of 8 stitches, plus 1) Page 53 – Knitting the Border

Set up: Cast on 25 stitches. Mohair Diamonds Page 87 – Heads & Tails

Click here for corrected table/chart PDF

Change to photograph. Please see PDF. “Horseshoe” lace stitch pattern (from page 17) Page 93 – “Horseshoe” Lace Stitch Pattern

Row 1: (Wrong side) Purl to end of row. Row 2: K1, *yo, K3, slip 1, K2tog, psso, K3, yo, K1; repeat from * to end of row. Row 3: Purl to end of row. Row 4: P1, *K1, yo, K2, slip 1, K2tog, psso, K2, yo, K1, P1; repeat from * to end of row. Row 5: K1, *P9, K1; repeat from * to end of row. Row 6: P1, *K2, yo, K1, slip 1, K2tog, psso, K1, yo, K2, P1; repeat from * to end of row. Row 7: Follow directions in Row 5. Row 8: P1, *K3, yo, slip 1, K2tog, psso, yo, K3, P1; repeat from * to end of row.Repeat these 8 rows for pattern.

Knit Socks! Off the Cuff Little Guys Page 68 – Working Gusset Decreases

Round 1: Single strand only: Needle 1: K1, *P2, K2; repeat from * to last st, P1.Needle 2: P1, *K2, P2; repeat from * to last st, K1. Double strand only: Needle 1: P1, *K2, P2; repeat from * to last st, P1. Needle 2: P1, *K2, P2; repeat from * to last st, P1. Both double and single strand: Needle 3: K1, ssk, K to end of needle. Needle 4: Knit to last 3 sts, K2tog, K1. Page 082 – Making the Trimmed Cuff and Leg

Next Rounds: K1, P1 (ribbing) to the end of each round until measurement from cuff fold is 1 3/4” (4.5cm). This will be about 20 rounds. Work even in Stockinette Stitch (knit all sts every round) for 2” (5cm). The total measurement from the cuff fold will be about 3 3/4” (9.5cm). Relax and Breathe Page 112 – Size

Option: For a smaller sock (Women’s S-M), work the sock on a US #1.5 (2.5 mm) or US #2 (2.75 mm) needle, or the size needed to obtain gauge of 24 sts = 4″ (10 cm). Peaks ‘N’ Valleys Page 137 – Making the Heel Flap

Delete: Next Row: Repeat Row 1.

Knit Your Socks on Straight Your First Socks Page 19 – Cuff

Rows 16-28: Slipping the first stitch of every row, work 13 more rows in stockinette stitch. Page 21 – Star Toe

Setup Row (RS): Slip 1, k6 (7, 8), k2tog, place marker, *k7 (8, 9), k2tog, place marker, repeat from * to end – 32 (36, 40) stitches. Green Leaves of Summer Page 30 – Heel Flap

Row 1 (RS): Slip 1, k1, transfer these 2 stitches to waste yarn . . . transfer remaining 22 (26, 30, 34, 38) stitches to waste yarn . . . Page 32 – Gusset

Row 1 (RS) Knit to the end of the heel . . . k22 (26, 30, 34, 38) stitches from holder. Flip-Flops in February Page 37 – Toe Setup

Division Row (RS): Slip 1, k43 (47), then transfer the last 28 (32) stitches to waste yarn or a stitch holder for the Big Toe Section. Page 38 – Toe Setup

Division Row (RS): Slip 1, k27 (31), then transfer the last 44 (48) stitches to waste yarn or a stitch holder for the Main Toe Section; turn, slip 1, purl to end. Lullaby Page 42 – Heel Turn

Repeat Rows 3 and 4 once more – 12 stitches. Page 42 – Gusset

Row 2: Slip 1, purl to end of heel . . . place marker; p9 stitches from holder – 48 stitches. Row 3: Slip 1, knit to marker . . . knit to end – 46 stitches. Repeat [Rows 3 and 4] 5 times – 36 stitches. Wrapped in Hugs Page 46 – Gusset

Row 1 (RS): Knit to end of heel . . . work 30 (34, 38) stitches from holder, maintaining established pattern.Repeat [Rows 3 and 4] 9 (10, 11) times – 64 (72, 80) stitches. Remove gusset markers. Page 47 – Heel Flap

Row 1 (RS): Slip 1, work in established pattern across 29 (33, 37), transfer these . . . Page 47 – Gusset

Row 1 (RS): Knit to end of heel; pick up and k16 (18, 20) stitches along the side of the flap, place marker; k2 from holder. Row 2: Slip 1, purl to end of heel . . . work 30 (34, 38) stitches from holder, maintaining established pattern – 84 (94, 104) stitches. Carpentry Squares Page 56 – Round Toe

Row 1 (RS): Slip 1, k5, k2tog, place marker, *k6, k2tog; repeat from * to end – 63 (70) stitches. Maple Seed Whirlies Page 64 – Wedge Toe

Row 5: Slip 1, k4, p2, k15, k2tog, k2, ssk, k24, k2tog, k2, ssk, k2 – 56 stitches. Moccasocks Page 66 – Cuff Flap

Work 11 rows in Moss Stitch.Turning Row (RS): Knit across decreasing (p2tog) 3 stitches evenly across – 52 (56, 60) stitches. Page 66 – Cuff

Setup Rib (RS): Slip 1, *k1, p1; repeat from * to end. Page 68 – Leg

Continuing in stockinette stitch, repeat Decrease Row every other RS row (every 4th row) 7 times – 36 (40, 44) stitches. Living’ in Blue Jeans Page 74 – Heel Flap

Work even in reverse stockinette stitch with MC for 18 (20, 22) more rows, ending with a WS row – do not count the inserted CC row. Page 78 – Cuff

Row 3: P46 (50, 54), [p1, k1] in next stitch . . .Row 5: P47 (51, 55) [p1, k1], in next stitch . . .Row 7: P48 (52, 56) [p1, k1], in next stitch . . .Row 11: K48 (52, 56), CDD, knit to end.Row 13: K47 (51, 55), CDD, knit to end. Fireside Page 81 – Heel Flap

Row 1 (RS): Slip 1, k2 (1, 2), transfer these 3 (2, 3) stitches to waste yarn or a small stitch holder; [slip 1, k1] 13 (15, 15) times, turn; transfer remaining 27 (28, 31) stitches to waste yarn or another small stitch holder – 26 (30, 30) flap stitches.Repeat [Rows 1 and 2] 13 (14,15) times – 26 (30, 32) flap rows. Page 82 – Heel Turn

Row 1 (RS): Slip 1, k14 (16, 16), ssk, k1, turn, leaving 8 (10, 10) stitches unworked.Row 2 (WS): Slip 1, p5 (5, 5), p2tog, p1, turn, leaving 8 (10, 10) stitches unworked. Page 82 – Gusset

Row 1 (RS): With MC, knit to end of heel . . . k27 (28, 31) stitches from holder (Row 1 of stitch pattern).Row 2: Slip 1, purl to end of heel . . . (Row 2 of stitch pattern) – 74 (80, 86) stitches.Row 3: Slip 1, continue established Waffle Stitch pattern to marker . . . Waffle Stitch pattern to end – 72 (78, 84) stitches.Repeat [Rows 3 and 4] 8 (9, 10) times – 56 (60, 64) stitches. Remove markers. Page 83 – Heel Flap

Row 1 (RS): Slip 1, k26 (27, 30), then transfer these stitches . . . Page 83 – Gusset

Row 2: Slip 1, purl to end of heel . . . place maker; p27 (28, 31) stitches from holder (Row 2 of stitch patterns) – 74 (78, 84) stitches. Cirque du Sole Page 86 – Leg

Row 1 (RS): Change to MC, slip 1, p2, *k1, p1, k1, p2, repeat from * to end. Page 86 – Heel Flap

Row 1 (RS): Slip 1, works 8 (10, 13) stitches in pattern . . . transfer remaining 9 (11, 14) stitches to waste yarn or another stitch holder – 16 (22, 26) flap stitches. Page 87 – Gusset

Row 1 (RS): Knit to the end of the heel . . . work 9 (11, 14) stitches from holder in established pattern, placing marker after first stitch. Page 88 – Gusset

Row 2 (RS): With MC, slip 1, work 8 (10, 13) in stitch pattern . . . work 9 (11, 14) stitches in established pattern, placing marker after first stitch – 44 (58, 70) stitches.Row 3: With MC, slip 1 . . . work in pattern to end – 42 (56, 68) stitches. Repeat [Rows 3 and 4] 5 (6, 8) times – 33 (44, 52) stitches. Vroom-Vroom Page 93 – Heel Turn

Row 1 (RS): Continuing with MC, slip 1, k10 (12, 12), ssk, k1, turn, leaving 6 (6, 8) stitches unworked.Row 2 (WS): Slip 1, p3 (5, 3), p2tog, p1, turn, leaving 6 (6, 8) stitches unworked.Repeat Rows 3 and 4 until all heel stitches have been worked, ending with a WS row – 12 (14, 14) heel stitches remain. Note: The last two decrease rows for size M do not have a k1 or p1 at the end before the turn. Page 94 – Gusset

Row 2: Maintaining color pattern, slip 1, purl to the end of the heel, then pick up and purl 9 (10, 10) stitches along the side of the flap, place marker; p2 from holder – 50 (56, 58) stitches.Row 3: Maintaining the color pattern, slip 1, knit to marker, ssk, knit to 2 stitches before the next marker, k2tog, knit to end – 48 (54, 56) stitches. Page 94 – Star Toe

Setup Row (RS): Continuing only with MC, slip 1, k7 (8, 9), k2tog . . . Page 95 – Gusset

Row 2: Slip 1, purl to end of heel, then pick up and purl 9 (10, 10) stitches along the side of the flap, place marker; p18 (20, 22) from holder, maintaining the established Chart 1 color pattern – 50 (56, 58) stitches. Garden Trellis Argyle Page 124 – Heel Flap

Row 1 (RS): Slip 1, k1, transfer these 2 stitches to waste yarn or a small stitch holder; with A, *k1, [p1 B, k1 A] 15 (18, 20) times, turn; transfer remaining 30 (34, 38) stitches . . . Page 125 – Gusset

Row 2: Slip 1, work in pattern to marker . . . work 2 stitches from holder – 82 (94, 104) stitches. Page 126 – Heel Flap

Row 1 (RS): Slip 1, work 29 (33, 37) stitches . . . Page 126 – Gusset

Row 2: Slip 1, work in pattern to marker . . . work in established pattern across 30 (34, 38) stitches on holder – 82 (94, 104) stitches. Touch Me Not Page 129 – Left Leaf Lace Panel

Click here for corrected table/chart PDF

Change to chart. Please see PDF.

Knit the Sky Hexagon Shape Page 153 – Coaster Variation If you are making coasters instead of a purse, cast on 66 stitches, place markers between the 11th and 12th stitches, and repeat rounds 3-5 four times in all. Block when complete.

Knitting Loves Crochet Ice-Blue Openwork Scarf Page 49 – Crocheting the Motifs

With crochet hook, work Crochet Motif Pattern Stitch, using MC for Starter Round and Rounds 1 and 2, and CC for Round 3. Make a total of 16 Motifs. Flower Garden Felted Bag Page 61 – Yarn

MC = 2 skeins #9420 (dark teal). Simple Cardigan Touched with Crochet Page 88 – Sleeve

Delete Row 2 and Rows 3-8 and replace with: Rows 2-8 Work as for Row 1 for ribbing. Next Rows: Repeat Rows 9-12 12 times 13 times 14 times. Page 92 – Knitting the Cardigan

Right FrontRow 2: K1, increase 1, knit to end of row. You now have 24 sts 25 sts 26sts. Page 93 – Knitting the Cardigan

Right FrontNext Rows: You now have 41 sts 43 sts 45 sts. Armhole Shaping: Row 1 (Wrong Side): You now have 36 sts 38 sts 40 sts. Neck Shaping: Row 1 (Right Side): You now have 32 sts 34 sts 36 sts. Row 3: You now have 30 sts 32 sts 34 sts. Page 94 – Knitting the Cardigan

Left Front: Next Rows: You now have 41 sts 43 sts 45 sts. Page 95 – Knitting the Cardigan

Armhole Shaping: Row 1 (Wrong Side): You now have 36 sts 38 sts 40 sts. Neck Shaping: Row 1 (Right Side): You now have 32 sts 34 sts 36 sts. Row 3: You now have 30 sts 32 sts 34 sts. Dressed-Up Tank Top Page 117 – Knitting the Tank Top

Shape the UnderarmsNext 2 Rows Bind off S/M 6 sts M/L 8 sts in Knit Pattern Stitch at beginning of each row, work rest of row in Knit Pattern Stitch.You now have S/M 81 sts M/L 94 sts. Elegant Placemats and Napkin Rings Page 163 – Crocheting the Edging

When you reach starting point, join with a slip stitch to first sc. Ch 5, turn (ch-5 counts as 1 dc and ch-2 in Round 1). Round 2 Work *(1 sc, 1 Bobble Pattern Stitch, 1 sc) in next chain-space, ch 4, skip 1 chain-space; rep from * around placemat. End with slip stitch to first sc. Change to a single strand of CA. Delete Round 3. Round 4 becomes Round 3.

Knitting Modular Shawls, Wraps, and Stoles 117 Page 204 [New text for rows 17–31 AND rows 49–64; text for rows 33–47 correct in book]: Row 17: Yarn over, k1, yarn over, k6, s2kp2 (page 282), k6, yarn over, k1, yarn over. (19 stitches)

Row 19: Yarn over, k2, yarn over, k6, s2kp2, k6, yarn over, k2, yarn over. (21 stitches)

Row 21: Yarn over, k3, yarn over, k6, s2kp2, k6, yarn over, k3, yarn over. (23 stitches)

Row 23: Yarn over, k4, yarn over, k6, s2kp2, k6, yarn over, k4, yarn over. (25 stitches)

Row 25: Yarn over, k4, k2tog, k6, yarn over, k1, yarn over, k6, ssk, k4, yarn over. (27 stitches)

Row 27: Yarn over, k5, k2tog, k6, yarn over, k1, yarn over, k6, ssk, k5, yarn over. (29 stitches)

Row 29: Yarn over, k6, k2tog, k6, yarn over, k1, yarn over, k6, ssk, k6, yarn over. (31 stitches)

Row 31: Yarn over, k7, k2tog, k6, yarn over, k1, yarn over, k6, ssk, k7, yarn over. (33 stitches) … ROW 48 : As Row 2. Repeat Rows 17-48 for the pattern. Row 49: Yarn over, k1, yarn over, k6, s2kp2, k6, yarn over, *k1, yarn over, k6, s2kp2, k6, yarn over; repeat from the * to 17 stitches before the marker, ending this section with k1, yarn over, k6, s2kp2, k6, yarn over, k1, yarn over.

Row 51: Yarn over, k2, yarn over, k6, s2kp2, k6, yarn over, *k1, yarn over, k6, s2kp2, k6, yarn over; repeat from the * to 18 stitches before the marker, ending this section with k1, yarn over, k6, s2kp2, k6, yarn over, k2, yarn over.

Row 53: Yarn over, k3, yarn over, k6, s2kp2, k6, yarn over, *k1, yarn over, k6, s2kp2, k6, yarn over; repeat from the * to 19 stitches before the marker, ending this section with k1, yarn over, k6, s2kp2, k6, yarn over, k3, yarn over.

Row 55: Yarn over, k4, yarn over, k6, s2kp2, k6, yarn over, *k1, yarn over, k6, s2kp2, k6, yarn over; repeat from the * to 20 stitches before the marker, ending this section with k1, yarn over, k6, s2kp2, k6, yarn over, k4, yarn over.

Row 57: Yarn over, k4, k2tog, k6, yarn over, k1, yarn over, k6, *s2kp2, k6, yarn over, k1, yarn over, k6; repeat from the * to 22 stitches before the marker, ending this section with s2kp2, k6, yarn over, k1, yarn over, k6, ssk, k4, yarn over.

Row 59: Yarn over, k5, k2tog, k6, yarn over, k1, yarn over, k6, *s2kp2, k6, yarn over, k1, yarn over, k6; repeat from the * to 23 stitches before the marker, ending this section with s2kp2, k6, yarn over, k1, yarn over, k6, ssk, k5, yarn over.

Row 61: Yarn over, k6, k2tog, k6, yarn over, k1, yarn over, k6, *s2kp2, k6, yarn over, k1, yarn over, k6; repeat from the * to 24 stitches before the marker, ending this section with s2kp2, k6, yarn over, k1, yarn over, k6, ssk, k6, yarn over.

Row 63: Yarn over, k7, k2tog, k6, yarn over, k1, yarn over, k6, *s2kp2, k6, yarn over, k1, yarn over, k6; repeat from the * to 25 stitches before the marker, ending this section with s2kp2, k6, yarn over, k1, yarn over, k6, ssk, k7, yarn over.

Row 64: As Row 2. Repeat Rows 33–64 for the pattern. Page 205: Click here for corrected table/chart PDF. 177 Page 261 ROW 3: Slip the first stitch knitwise, k1, yarn over, k2tog, yarn over, k4. Click here for corrected table/chart PDF. ROW 4: Bind off the first 2 stitches in pattern, k3, p2, slip the last border stitch knitwise with the yarn in back, knit the next live stitch from the shawl body, then psso.

The Knowledgeable Knitter Circular Shaping in Pattern Stitches Page 51 – Getting Ribbing the Right Size Caption 4: K1-tbl, P1 ribbing in linen yarn makes very neat ribs. Page 113 –

In this example, the swatch begins at the outer edge with K4, P4 ribbing. The first set of decreases reduces the purled stitches by one, so it becomes K4, P3 ribbing. Maintaining the 4 knit stitches makes the first set of decreases unnoticeable…The second round of decreases reduces the purled stitches again, so it is now K4, P2 ribbing. Subsequent decreases remove the remaining purled stitches, so it is no longer ribbing, just plain stockinette at the center. Another approach to the same shaping in K4, P4 ribbing is to…Just like the previous example, the swatch begins at the outer edge with K4, P4 ribbing and the first set of decreases reduces the knitted stitches in each repeat, so it becomes K3, P3 ribbing. Caption 1: Circular swatch in K4, P4 ribbing, getting rid of all the purl stitches Caption 2: Circular swatch in K4, P4 ribbing, making both knit and purl ribs gradually narrower Page 255 – Caption: For more information on the Cape Point Short Sleeved Top, visit the author’s website, http://maggiesrags.com/. Page 282 – AbbreviationsK1-tbl knit 1 through the back loop tbl through the back loop(s)

Kristin Knits Be Happy, Be Colorful Socks Page 76 – Knitting the Heel (Cont’d)

Row 8: Slip the first stitch as if to purl with yarn in back, K11, slip 1 stitch as if to knit with the yarn in back, K1, pass slipped stitch over, K1, turn. Wild and Woolly Socks Page 81 – Knitting the Heel (Cont’d)

For Man’s medium only:Row 8: Row 8: Slip the first stitch as if to purl with yarn in back, K11, slip 1 stitch as if to knit with the yarn in back, K1, pass slipped stitch over, K1, turn. Atlantic and Pacific Socks Page 87 – Knitting the Heel (Cont’d)

For Man’s medium only:Row 8: Slip the first stitch as if to purl with yarn in back, K11, slip 1 stitch as if to knit with the yarn in back, K1, pass slipped stitch over, K1, turn. Autumn Leaves Socks Page 93 – Knitting the Heel (Cont’d)

For Man’s medium only:Row 8: Slip the first stitch as if to purl with yarn in back, K11, slip 1 stitch as if to knit with the yarn in back, K1, pass slipped stitch over, K1, turn. Persian Carpet Socks Page 96 – Gauge

20 stitches and 24 rounds = 4″ (10 cm) solid color Stockinette Stitch worked in the round using smaller needles. Page 98 – Knitting the Leg

Next 3 Rounds: Change to smaller needles and CA and work 1 Reverse Stockinette Ridge, increasing in first round 3 sts 2 sts 1 st Page 98-99 – Knitting the Heel

Set Up: Change to CD and the smaller needles. Knit onto a single needle for heel the first 18 sts 20 sts 22 stsFor Man’s medium only:Row 8: Slip the first stitch as if to purl with yarn in back, K11 , slip 1 stitch as if to knit with the yarn in back, K1, pass slipped stitch over, K1, turn. Embroidered Fair Isle Cardigan Page 177 – Knitting the Body

Add: Rounds 87-89: Change to CE and work 1 Reverse Stockinette Ridge, working 3 steek stitches at each end of round in Stockinette. Page 178 – Knitting the Body

Round 87 becomes Round 90. Rounds 88 and 89 become Rounds 91 and 92. Round 90 becomes Round 93. Page 182 – Knitting the Sleeves

Medium, Large, and Extra-large – Replace existing text with: Work 1 edge stitch, work stitch 2 to stitch 10 of pattern repeat once, work entire 10-stitch pattern repeat 3 times, work stitch 1 to stitch 9 of pattern repeat once, work 1 edge stitch.

Lace One-Skein Wonders® Coral Reef Hat Page 87 – Crown and Coral Reef Lace Charts

The labels for the two charts have been reversed: The 5-stitch chart should be Coral Reef Lace and the 4-stitch chart should be Crown. Beaded Lace Scarf Page 136 – Beaded Lace Chart

Click here for corrected table/chart PDF

Change to chart. Please see PDF. Mezzaluna Scarf Page 136 – Pattern Essentials

Eyelet Lace (stitch count varies during shaping)Row 1 (RS): K1, *yo, k2tog; repeat from * to last 3 stitches, k1, slip 2 purlwise wyif. Row 5-14: Work 10 rows in garter stitch (knit every row), slipping last 2 stitches of RS rows purlwise wyif. Symmetria Scarf Page 169 – Pattern Essentials

Make 2 out of 3: K2tog but drop only first stitch from needle; k2tog tbl – 1 stitch decreased. Page 171 – Symmetria B Chart

Click here for corrected table/chart PDF

Change to chart. Please see PDF. Page 172 – Symmetria C Chart

Click here for corrected table/chart PDF

Change to chart. Please see PDF. Trellis Leaf Stole Page 230 – Trellis Leaf Lace Chart

Click here for corrected table/chart PDF

Change to chart. Please see PDF. Page 231 – Knitting the Lace Pattern

Keep the first and last 4 stitches of every row . . . (260 chart rows total), then work Row 1 once more. Note: Row 1 is a WS row.