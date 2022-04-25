The Revolutionary Samuel Adams
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Revolutionary Samuel Adams

by Stacy Schiff

Read by Jason Culp

Hachette Audio logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble

Audiobook CD / ISBN-13: 9781478993285

USD: $45  /  CAD: $57

ON SALE: October 25th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Historical

Select a format:

Audiobook CD Unabridged
ebook Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
Thomas Jefferson once asserted that "for depth of purpose, zeal, and sagacity, no man in Congress exceeded, if any equaled, Sam Adams." John Adams called him "the most elegant writer, the most sagacious politician, and celebrated patriot perhaps of all." But in spite of his celebrated status among America's founding fathers as a revolutionary leader, Samuel Adams' life and achievements have been largely overshadowed in the history books.

Now, in The Revolutionary Samuel Adams, Stacy Schiff brings her masterful skill as historian and storyteller to the life of Samuel Adams, examining his transformation from the listless, failing son of a wealthy family into the tireless, silver-tongued revolutionary who rallied the likes of John Hancock and John Adams behind him. Gripping and revelatory, this book is a long-overdue chapter in the history of the American Revolution.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less