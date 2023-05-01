Go to Hachette Book Group home
Join the Club!
Search
Site Preferences
PromotionSave 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23
Mirrors of Greatness
Churchill and the Leaders Who Shaped Him
Contributors
Formats and Prices
Price$35.00
Price$44.00 CAD
Format
Format:Hardcover $35.00 $44.00 CAD
Also available from:
- On Sale
- Jan 23, 2024
- Page Count
- 560 pages
- Publisher
- Basic Books
- ISBN-13
- 9781541620209
Newsletter Signup
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use