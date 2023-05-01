Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23

Mirrors of Greatness

Churchill and the Leaders Who Shaped Him

Mirrors of Greatness Open the full-size image

Contributors

By David Reynolds

Formats and Prices

Price

$35.00

Price

$44.00 CAD

Format

Hardcover

Format:

Hardcover $35.00 $44.00 CAD

Also available from:

On Sale
Jan 23, 2024
Page Count
560 pages
Publisher
Basic Books
ISBN-13
9781541620209

You May Also Like

Uncommon Wrath
Uncommon Wrath $32.00 $40.00 CAD
The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams
The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams $35.00 $44.00 CAD
Philip and Alexander
Philip and Alexander $21.99 $27.99 CAD
All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days
All the Frequent Troubles of Our Days $18.99 $23.99 CAD
Making Darkness Light
Making Darkness Light $35.00 $44.00 CAD

David Reynolds

About the Author

David Reynolds is an emeritus professor of international history at Christ’s College, Cambridge. A fellow of the British Academy, he is the author of eleven books, including In Command of History, which won the Wolfson Prize, and America, Empire of Liberty. He lives in Cambridge, UK. 

Learn more about this author