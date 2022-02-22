The Revolutionary Samuel Adams

Thomas Jefferson once asserted that "for depth of purpose, zeal, and sagacity, no man in Congress exceeded, if any equaled, Sam Adams." John Adams called him "the most elegant writer, the most sagacious politician, and celebrated patriot perhaps of all." But in spite of his celebrated status among America's founding fathers as a revolutionary leader, Samuel Adams' life and achievements have been largely overshadowed in the history books.



Nonetheless, as the fiery moral backbone of the American Revolution, it was Adams who first suggested that the colonies band together. He was the man who set the stage for the Boston Massacre, and he worked tirelessly to spread the news of its violence throughout the colonies. He masterminded the Boston Tea Party, perhaps the most powerful symbol of America's struggle for independence, and when Paul Revere rode to Lexington, it was to deliver his warning to Samuel Adams.



Now, in TITLE TK, Stacy Schiff brings her masterful skill as historian and storyteller to the life of Samuel Adams, examining his transformation from the listless, failing son of a wealthy family into the tireless, silver-tongued revolutionary who rallied the likes of John Hancock and John Adams behind him. Gripping and revelatory, this book is a long-overdue chapter in the history of the American Revolution.