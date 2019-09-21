Spooky, silly, surprising, satisfying ... these are super reading choices for kids of all ages that help bring the Halloween season alive! Whether they are learning their ABCs or memorizing the gods and goddesses while learning a little practical magic, young readers will love the magic of these books. Jack-O-Lanterns optional!
Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Ready for a Treat and a Few Tricks?
Fun Board Books for Little Pumpinks
The ABCs of Halloween
Learn your ABCs in this silly and spooky Halloween board book, complete with a fun cast of trick-or-treaters.A is for Astronaut, M is for Mummy,…
Halloween Trick or Treat
Learn all the basic colors in this fun and spooky Halloween board book, complete with a fun cast of trick-or-treaters. A red crayon, an orange…
Tricks, Treats, and Lots of Boo-tiful Books!
The Atlas of Monsters
A whimsical and imaginative catalog of fantastical beasts and creatures of myth and legend from around the world-complete with a code that needs cracking to…
When Unicorns Poop
Celebrate all things sparkly, including unicorn poop, with this rainbow-filled, humorous story!Did you know that when a unicorn poops, rainbows arch across the sky? And…
A Child's Introduction to Greek Mythology
The newest book in Black Dog's best-selling, award-winning series explores the fascinating world of Greek mythology from the myth of Narcissus to Odysseus versus the…
A Child's Introduction to Norse Mythology
Packed with action, intrigue, trickery, and love, A CHILD'S INTRODUCTION TO NORSE MYTHOLOGY acquaints kids with the original North Germanic and Scandinavian folklore behind characters…
For The Dad with Style
Queer X Design
The first-ever illustrated history of the iconic designs, symbols, and graphic art representing more than 5 decades of LGBTQ pride and activism.Beginning with pre-liberation and…
Man vs. Hair
Man vs. Hair is your step-by-step guide to the latest and greatest in men's hairstyling and facial hair grooming.Groomed hair is a red-hot street style…
Vern Yip's Design Wise
WHAT MAKES A HOME BOTH SMART AND BEAUTIFUL?Have you ever wondered exactly how high to hang your artwork? How about the light fixture over your…
Desktop Shuffleboard
Slide and bump your boredom away!Play one-on-one or as a team to block, bump, and slide your way to victory! Whether you're looking to play…
For the Dad Who Tinkers
Home Repair Wisdom & Know-How
Home Repair Wisdom & Know-How is the essential go-to book for every home project and repair, from basic wiring to full kitchen renovations. Featuring step-by-step…
ManBQue
ManBQue is the next griller's Bible for those in their 20s and 30s. Dedicated to meat, beer, and rock n' roll, it starts with the…
Reactions
The third book in Theodore Gray's bestselling Elements Trilogy, Reactions continues the journey through the world of chemistry that began with his two previous bestselling…
Happy Little Accidents
A tribute to Bob Ross-the soft-spoken artist known for painting happy clouds, mountains, and trees-Happy Little Accidents culls his most wise and witty words into…
For the Dad Who Loves Animals
Cats on Catnip
A humorous collection of dozens of photos of funny and adorable cats as they play with, roll in, and chow down their favorite snack of…
Treat!
This adorable and hilarious collection of dog photographs captures our furry best friends anticipating, catching -- some more successfully than others -- and enjoying a…
The Animal's Companion
A unique and compelling exploration of why humans need animal companions -- from dogs and cats to horses, birds, and reptiles -- through the eyes…
The Screaming Goat
Become the owner of your very own screaming goat. If you are a goat-loving fiend or you simply can't get enough of the screaming goat…