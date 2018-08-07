Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Sandra Lawrence
Sandra Lawrence is an author and journalist. She is the author of two middle grade history books: Grisly History: Death and Destruction and Grisly History: Trials and Treachery. She lives in London, England. Stuart Hill is an illustrator and designer. He is especially interested in printed textures, hand-lettering and map illustration. He lives in Lincolnshire, England.Read More
By the Author
The Atlas of Monsters
A whimsical and imaginative catalog of fantastical beasts and creatures of myth and legend from around the world-complete with a code that needs cracking to…