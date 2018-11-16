Anita Ganeri

Anita Ganeri is an award-winning author, having won the Geographical Association Silver Award and the Blue Peter Award for the Best Book with Facts. She lives in West Yorkshire, England.



Andy Wilx is an artist, designer, and illustrator. Drawing inspiration from the patterns he sees in the natural world and his use of silver and gold, gives Andy a unique artwork style that crosses William Morris with illuminated manuscripts. He lives in London, England.