Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Anita Ganeri
Anita Ganeri is an award-winning author, having won the Geographical Association Silver Award and the Blue Peter Award for the Best Book with Facts. She lives in West Yorkshire, England.Read More
Andy Wilx is an artist, designer, and illustrator. Drawing inspiration from the patterns he sees in the natural world and his use of silver and gold, gives Andy a unique artwork style that crosses William Morris with illuminated manuscripts. He lives in London, England.
Andy Wilx is an artist, designer, and illustrator. Drawing inspiration from the patterns he sees in the natural world and his use of silver and gold, gives Andy a unique artwork style that crosses William Morris with illuminated manuscripts. He lives in London, England.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Star Stories
Share the wonder of the stars with this delightful storybook collection featuring constellation myths from around the world. For thousands of years people have looked…