When Unicorns Poop

by

Illustrated by

Celebrate all things sparkly, including unicorn poop, with this rainbow-filled, humorous story!

Did you know that when a unicorn poops, rainbows arch across the sky? And when they toot, shiny bubbles float all around! What happens when a unicorn sneezes or spits or cries? More magical whimsy occurs when unicorns do all these things, of course.

Just don’t step in their poop-eww!

Complete with stunning, bright, and magical full-color illustrations, When Unicorns Poop is sure to delight kids as well as be the perfect gift for any unicorn-crazed adult.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Dragons, Unicorns & Mythical

On Sale: October 1st 2019

Price: $16.99 / $22.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762467129

