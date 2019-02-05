Lexie Castle

Lexie Castle is a recreational cryptozoologist and a die-hard unicorn enthusiast. When she’s not chasing rainbows and visiting Renaissance festivals, she works in public relations and marketing for a small startup company. This is her first book. Lexie lives in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.



Christian Cornia is a character designer, illustrator, and comic artist. He teaches character design at the Scuola Internazionale di Comics of Reggio Emilia. He is also part of the Italian community of Urban Sketchers. He has created artwork and characters for many publishers, advertisers, video games, and role-playing games. He lives in Modena, Italy.