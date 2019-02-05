When Unicorns Poop

Celebrate all things sparkly, including unicorn poop, with this rainbow-filled, humorous story!



Did you know that when a unicorn poops, rainbows arch across the sky? And when they toot, shiny bubbles float all around! What happens when a unicorn sneezes or spits or cries? More magical whimsy occurs when unicorns do all these things, of course.



Just don’t step in their poop-eww!



Complete with stunning, bright, and magical full-color illustrations, When Unicorns Poop is sure to delight kids as well as be the perfect gift for any unicorn-crazed adult.