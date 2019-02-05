Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

When Unicorns Poop

by

Illustrated by

Celebrate all things sparkly, including unicorn poop, with this rainbow-filled, humorous story!

Did you know that when a unicorn poops, rainbows arch across the sky? And when they toot, shiny bubbles float all around! What happens when a unicorn sneezes or spits or cries? More magical whimsy occurs when unicorns do all these things, of course.

Just don’t step in their poop-eww!

Complete with stunning, bright, and magical full-color illustrations, When Unicorns Poop is sure to delight kids as well as be the perfect gift for any unicorn-crazed adult.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Animals / Dragons, Unicorns & Mythical

On Sale: October 1st 2019

Price: $9.99 / $12.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762467112

Readers in the thrall of the disgusting will be rapt as they consider the implications of each new revelation... Lovers of all things repellent can consider this a sparkly, smelly present.—Kirkus Reviews
