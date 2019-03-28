Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Little, Brown and Company
Down the River unto the Sea
Joe King Oliver was one of the NYPD's finest investigators, until, dispatched to arrest a well-heeled car thief, he is framed for assault by his…
How to Pronounce Knife
Named one of The New York Times' "7 New Books to Watch Out for in April," this revelatory debut story collection from O. Henry Award…
Grand Central Publishing
Haben
The incredible life story of Haben Girma, the first Deafblind graduate of Harvard Law School, and her amazing journey from isolation to the world stage.Haben…
Parasite
Discover the illustrations that inspired the historic, OSCAR®-winning film's every shot in this graphic novel drawn by Director Bong Joon Ho himself.So metaphorical: With hundreds…
The Trouble with Hating You
A fiercely independent engineer walks out on the man her parents have set her up with -- only to start working side-by-side with him at…
Save Yourself
This "hilarious and honest" bestselling memoir from a rising comedy star tackles issues of gender, sexuality, feminism, and the Catholic childhood that prepared her for…
So We Can Glow
A lush, glittering short story collection exploring female obsession and desire by an award-winning author Roxane Gay calls "a consummate storyteller." From Kentucky to the…
Perseus Book Group
Proud
THE FIRST FEMALE MUSLIM AMERICAN TO MEDAL AT THE OLYMPIC GAMESNAMED ONE OF TIME'S 100 MOST INFLUENTIAL PEOPLEGrowing up in New Jersey as the only…
Unseen
Hundreds of stunning images from black history have long been buried in The New York Times archives. None of them were published by The Times--until…
Conversations in Black
An award-winning journalist envisions the future of leadership, excellence, and prosperity in Black America with this "urgent and pathbreaking" work (Marc Lamont Hill).Hard-hitting, thought-provoking, and…
The Memo
From microaggressions to the wage gap, The Memo empowers women of color with actionable advice on challenges and offers a clear path to success.Most business…
The Sword and the Shield
This dual biography of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King upends longstanding preconceptions to transform our understanding of the twentieth century's most iconic African American…
Faithwords & Worthy Publishing
Born for This
BeBe Winans, six-time Grammy Award-winning singer and member of Gospel music's royal family, shares the candid and close-up journey of pursuing his dreams while holding…
The Shift
Discover a renewed sense of your purpose and the courage to move from what it is to what can be.Albert Einstein once said, "Problems cannot…
What They Meant for Evil
Many stories have been told about the famous Lost Boys but now, for the first time, a Lost Girl shares her hauntingly beautiful and inspiring…
Orbit Books
Queen of the Conquered
An engrossing tale of colonialism, conquest and revenge, Queen of the Conquered starts a fantasy series perfect for readers of S. A. Chakraborty, Ken Liu,…
How Long 'til Black Future Month?
Three-time Hugo Award winner and NYT bestselling author N. K. Jemisin challenges and delights readers with thought-provoking narratives of destruction, rebirth, and redemption that sharply…
Jade City
In this epic saga of magic and kungfu, four siblings battle rival clans for honor and power in an Asia-inspired fantasy metropolis.* World Fantasy Award…
The Rage of Dragons
Game of Thrones meets Gladiator in this blockbuster debut epic fantasy about a world caught in an eternal war, and the young man who will…
The Wolf of Oren-Yaro
"They called me the Bitch Queen, the she-wolf, because I murdered a man and exiled my king the night before they crowned me."From "a powerful…
Little Brown Books for Young Readers
Neither
In this colorful and touching story that celebrates what makes each of us unique, a little creature that's not quite a bird and not quite…
The Only Black Girls in Town
Award-winning YA author Brandy Colbert's debut middle-grade novel about the only two black girls in town who discover a collection of hidden journals revealing shocking…
Say Her Name
Inspired by the #SayHerName campaign launched by the African American Policy Forum, these poems pay tribute to victims of police brutality as well as the…