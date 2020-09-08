Fear of a Black Universe
An Outsider's Guide to the Future of Physics

by

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9781541699632

USD: $28  /  CAD: $35

ON SALE: August 31st 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Science / Chaotic Behavior In Systems

PAGE COUNT: 256

A cosmologist argues that physics must embrace the excluded, listen to the unheard, and be unafraid of being wrong.

Years ago, cosmologist Stephon Alexander received life-changing advice: to discover real physics, he needed to stop memorizing and start taking risks. In Fear of a Black Universe, Alexander shows that great physics requires us to think outside the mainstream — to improvise and rely on intuition. His approach leads him to three principles that shape all theories of the universe: the principle of invariance, the quantum principle, and the principle of emergence. Alexander uses them to explore some of physics’ greatest mysteries, from what happened before the big bang to how the universe makes consciousness possible. Drawing on his experience as a Black physicist, he makes a powerful case for diversifying our scientific communities. Compelling and empowering, Fear of a Black Universe offers remarkable insight into the art of physics.

