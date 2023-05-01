Go to Hachette Book Group home
Join the Club!
Search
Site Preferences
PromotionSave 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23
The Allure of the Multiverse
Extra Dimensions, Other Worlds, and Parallel Universes
Contributors
By Paul Halpern
Formats and Prices
Price$30.00
Price$38.00 CAD
Format
Format:
- Hardcover $30.00 $38.00 CAD
- Audiobook Download (Unabridged)
Also available from:
- On Sale
- Jan 16, 2024
- Page Count
- 304 pages
- Publisher
- Basic Books
- ISBN-13
- 9781541602175
Newsletter Signup
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use