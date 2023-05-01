Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Save 20% and free shipping on $45+ with code MOM23

The Allure of the Multiverse

Extra Dimensions, Other Worlds, and Parallel Universes

The Allure of the Multiverse Open the full-size image

Contributors

By Paul Halpern

Formats and Prices

Price

$30.00

Price

$38.00 CAD

Format

Format:

  1. Hardcover $30.00 $38.00 CAD
  2. Audiobook Download (Unabridged)

Also available from:

On Sale
Jan 16, 2024
Page Count
304 pages
Publisher
Basic Books
ISBN-13
9781541602175

You May Also Like

Fear of a Black Universe
Fear of a Black Universe $28.00 $35.00 CAD
The Jazz of Physics
The Jazz of Physics $17.99 $22.99 CAD
The Edge of the Sky
The Edge of the Sky $16.99 $19.99 CAD
Cosmic Numbers
Cosmic Numbers $17.99 $22.99 CAD
The Very First Light
The Very First Light $21.99 $25.50 CAD

Paul Halpern

About the Author

Paul Halpern is a professor of physics at the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia and the author of seventeen popular science books, including Flashes of Creation, The Quantum Labyrinth, Einstein's Dice and Schrodinger's Cat, and Synchronicity. He is the recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship and is a Fellow of the American Physical Society. He lives near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. 

Learn more about this author