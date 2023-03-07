Orders over $45 ship FREE

After the Miracle
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

After the Miracle

The Political Crusades of Hellen Keller

by Max Wallace

Regular Price $30

Regular Price $38 CAD

Hardcover
ebook Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
Hardcover
ebook Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged

Regular Price $30

Regular Price $38 CAD

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Mar 7, 2023

Page Count

368 Pages

Publisher

Grand Central Publishing Logo

ISBN-13

9781538707685

Genre

Nonfiction / Biography & Autobiography / Social Activists

Description

The first major Helen Keller biography in more than forty years reframes history to focus on the powerful, underexplored story of her adult life as a fervent advocate for racial justice, socialism, and disability rights, with previously untapped and surprising research by New York Times bestselling author Max Wallace.

Helen Keller is an enduring and iconic American figure, inspiring books, movies, and even Barbie dolls. Much of the mainstream portrayal of Helen focuses heavily on her struggles as a child, making her teacher and interpreter Anne Sullivan the heroine for having performed a “miracle” in helping Helen communicate. Helen’s time as an adult has become merely an afterthought, leaving her a secondary character in her own story. Few of us are aware that the most impressive thing about Helen Keller is not that she learned how to speak, but how she used her voice throughout her life to fight for equality across class, race, and ability. 

After the Miracle is a much-needed corrective to this predominant narrative. Drawing on extensive original research, Max Wallace reveals that the lionization of Anne at the expense of her famous pupil was no accident. In this fascinating new window into one of the 20th century’s most celebrated figures, readers will learn about Helen's efforts to live in line with her values as a card-carrying socialist and a fierce anti-racist in addition to her advocacy for fellow deaf and blind Americans. Raised in an era when eugenics and ableism were rampant and widely accepted, Helen struggled against the expectations and prejudices of even those closest to her. This eye-opening biography peels back the curtain on how and why Helen’s real legacy has been twisted to be more palatable, and brings her full story—good, bad, and ugly—to light.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less