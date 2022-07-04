Max Wallace

Max Wallace is a Canadian journalist, filmmaker, and human rights activist, and the New York Times bestselling author of five books. His most recent book, In the Name of Humanity: The Secret Deal to End the Holocaust (PRH Canada, 2017) became a national bestseller and was shortlisted for the 2018 RBC Taylor Prize—Canada’s most prestigious award for literary non-fiction. The book also won the 2018 Canadian Jewish Literary Award. As a journalist, he has contributed to the Sunday New York Times and the BBC. Since 2007, he has also worked with AMI-TV—a television network for blind and partially sighted people—to write hundreds of Described Video film and television scripts.