The Chinese Zodiac is a beautifully illustrated introduction to eastern astrology, perfect for discovering what your sign—Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, or Pig—says about you.



Are you loyal like the Dog? Or stubborn like the Ox? What does the time you were born have to do with who you are? And does it determine your fate?



The Chinese Zodiac doesn't have all the answers but offers a fun and fresh perspective on the magic behind when you were born. Known as the Bazi, or Eight Words, the four animals and Wuxing elements associated with one's birth make up a complete horoscope and can help you to better understand yourself and others. Someone born in the year of the Pig, for example, comes last in the cycle and embodies qualities of release, completion, and return, indulging in the rich after-hours of life that favor food, love, and good company. A Rat, on the other hand, comes first; they're ambitious and eager to begin new projects but might have trouble seeing them through.



No matter your sign, there is something to be uncovered in these pages. Charmingly illustrated, with sidebars on Chinese culture and myth throughout, this book is an informative and mystical guide to knowing just a little more about the universe—and how you fit into it.