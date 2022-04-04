The Chinese Zodiac 500-Piece Puzzle

Explore the Chinese zodiac with this fully illustrated 500-piece puzzle and book set, featuring beautiful illustrations of the 12 animal horoscopes.
- SPECIFICATIONS: A 500-piece puzzle, printed in full color on high-quality stock.
- PUZZLE DIMENSIONS: This puzzle measures approximately 16 x 20 inches when finished.
- FULLY ILLUSTRATED PACKAGE: This puzzle, deluxe box, and book feature original illustrations of 12 zodiac animals (Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, Pig).
- BOOK INCLUDED: Learn more about the characteristics of each Chinese zodiac animal in the enclosed 32-page paperback book (5 x 6 inches), featuring full-color artwork throughout.
- UNIQUE GIFT: Perfect for Lunar New Year and birthdays, people of all ages and abilities will love this gift set as they celebrate new beginnings.
