The Chinese Zodiac 500-Piece Puzzle
by Aaron Hwang

RP Studio

Game / ISBN-13: 9780762480470

USD: $20  /  CAD: $26

ON SALE: December 6th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

PAGE COUNT: 32

Game
Explore the Chinese zodiac with this fully illustrated 500-piece puzzle and book set, featuring beautiful illustrations of the 12 animal horoscopes.
  • SPECIFICATIONS: A 500-piece puzzle, printed in full color on high-quality stock.
  • PUZZLE DIMENSIONS: This puzzle measures approximately 16 x 20 inches when finished.
  • FULLY ILLUSTRATED PACKAGE: This puzzle, deluxe box, and book feature original illustrations of 12 zodiac animals (Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, Pig).
  • BOOK INCLUDED: Learn more about the characteristics of each Chinese zodiac animal in the enclosed 32-page paperback book (5 x 6 inches), featuring full-color artwork throughout.
  • UNIQUE GIFT: Perfect for Lunar New Year and birthdays, people of all ages and abilities will love this gift set as they celebrate new beginnings.  

What's Inside

