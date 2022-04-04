The Chinese Zodiac Wooden Magnet Set

Bring good fortune to your home or office with this keepsake set that includes 12 Chinese zodiac wooden magnets and a mini guidebook.
- DELUXE WOODEN MAGNETS: This set includes 12 full-color, illustrated wooden magnets, each featuring a unique animal horoscope (Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, Pig).
- BOOK INCLUDED: Learn about the Chinese zodiac in the enclosed 48-page, fully-illustrated paperback book.
- A UNIQUE GIFT: Perfect for Lunar New Year and birthdays, people of all ages and abilities will love this gift set as they celebrate new beginnings.
