The Chinese Zodiac Wooden Magnet Set
by Aaron Hwang

RP Minis

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762480456

USD: $10.95  /  CAD: $13.5

ON SALE: December 6th 2022

Genre: Mind, Body, Spirit / Body, Mind & Spirit / Astrology / Eastern

PAGE COUNT: 48

Bring good fortune to your home or office with this keepsake set that includes 12 Chinese zodiac wooden magnets and a mini guidebook.
  • DELUXE WOODEN MAGNETS: This set includes 12 full-color, illustrated wooden magnets, each featuring a unique animal horoscope (Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, Pig).
  • BOOK INCLUDED: Learn about the Chinese zodiac in the enclosed 48-page, fully-illustrated paperback book. 
  • A UNIQUE GIFT: Perfect for Lunar New Year and birthdays, people of all ages and abilities will love this gift set as they celebrate new beginnings.  

What's Inside

