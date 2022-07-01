Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
On the Curry Trail
Chasing the Flavor That Seduced the World
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around February 28, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Award-winning author and instructor Raghavan Iyer explores the origin of curry across the globe with 50 recipes in this illustrated cookbook about the simmering, scrumptious history and lore of a globally beloved dish.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
"A thoughtful work showcasing the diaspora of a dynamic flavor... Recommended for readers who want not only to make curry from a variety of cultures but also to understand the scope of this far-reaching fare."—Library Journal
“Raghavan Iyer’s love letter to the world’s most beloved comfort food reveals a simple recipe for universal happiness: Explore together the many culinary cultures of curry, savor the differences, then share the love at the dinner table.”—Amy Tan, author of The Joy Luck Club
“This charming, informative book is an invitation to explore the curry diaspora in all its amazing variety. Recipes, stories, and generous background information, together with lively illustrations, come together to give a picture of the way curry – in the form of sauced dishes flavored with an array of spices – has taken root in the cooking traditions of many parts of the world, from Guyana, England, and Japan to South Africa, Portugal, and Malaysia.”—Naomi Duguid, author of The Miracle of Salt and Taste of Persia
“Raghavan Iyer remains the most lucid, wittiest, and best-informed writer about Indian cooking we have. On the Curry Trail is engrossing at every level.”—Scott Turow, author of Presumed Innocent and Suspect
“I love the way Raghavan Iyer 'peppers’ On the Curry Trail with lively anecdotes and delicious tidbits. His unique voice animates the story of spice in a fresh new way. Everyone will be richer for reading this book!” —Maya Kaimal, cookbook author and food entrepreneur
“One paragraph of On the Curry Trail and I was stepping into a saga — a grand, complex, and fascinating saga of a dish that began 6,000 years ago in India. Yet now curry’s the chameleon dish, welcomed from Copenhagen to San Francisco, and Paris to Hong Kong. Yes, this book is going into the kitchen — the recipes match the stories. Raghavan Iyer is one of those rare consummate cooks, researchers, and storytellers. Curry is his passion. It shows on the page and on the plate.”—Lynne Rossetto Kasper, author, lecturer, and broadcaster