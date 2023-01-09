Raghavan Iyer, an IACP Award–winning Teacher of the Year, is the author of Indian Cooking Unfolded, 660 Curries, Betty Crocker’s Indian Home Cooking, and the James Beard Award Finalist for The Turmeric Trail: Recipes and Memories from an Indian Childhood. He is a spokesperson and recipe consultant to General Mills, Target, and Canola, among others. Mr. Iyer is also host of the Emmy-winning documentary Asian Flavors. His articles have appeared in print and online in Eating Well, Cooking Light, Fine Cooking, Saveur, and Gastronomica, among others. Born in Mumbai, Mr. Iyer lives with his family outside of Minneapolis, Minnesota.