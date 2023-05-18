Go to Hachette Book Group home

Search

Site Preferences

Show prices in:

Promotion

Use code DAD23 for 20% off + Free shipping on $45+ Shop Now!

A Gift for Every Grad Sweepstakes

Learn More About These Books

The Other
The Other

The Other

by Daniela Pierre-Bravo

Buy the book
The Portfolio Life
The Portfolio Life

The Portfolio Life

by Christina Wallace

Buy the book
Make Your Bed
Make Your Bed

Make Your Bed

by Admiral William H. McRaven

Buy the book
Quitting: A Life Strategy
Quitting: A Life Strategy

Quitting: A Life Strategy

by Julia Keller

Buy the book
The Wisdom of the Bullfrog
The Wisdom of the Bullfrog

The Wisdom of the Bullfrog

by Admiral William H. McRaven

Buy the book
Hangry
Hangry

Hangry

by Mike Evans

Buy the book
Becoming a Changemaker
Becoming a Changemaker

Becoming a Changemaker

by Alex Budak

Buy the book
The Joy of Well-Being
The Joy of Well-Being

The Joy of Well-Being

by Colleen Wachob, by Jason Wachob

Buy the book
The Defining Decade
The Defining Decade

The Defining Decade

by Meg Jay

Buy the book
Unapologetically Ambitious
Unapologetically Ambitious

Unapologetically Ambitious

by Shellye Archambeau, Foreword by Ben Horowitz

Buy the book
Everything Will Be Okay
Everything Will Be Okay

Everything Will Be Okay

by Dana Perino

Buy the book
Scare Your Soul
Scare Your Soul

Scare Your Soul

by Scott Simon

Buy the book