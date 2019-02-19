Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Mike Evans
Mike Evans is a #1 New York Times best-selling author with more than 25 million copies in print, including Christopher Columbus, Secret Jew. He lives in Fort Worth, Texas. He is the Chairman of the Board of the ten Boom Museum in Holland (tenboom.org), and also of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem (FOZHC.org). Evans is founder of the Jerusalem Prayer Team (jpteam.org), and has sixty published books. To contact Dr. Evans for interviews or speaking engagements, send correspondence to: P. O. Box 30000 Phoenix, AZ 85046, email EVENTS@drmichaeldevans.com, or telephone 817-268-1228.
