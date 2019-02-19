Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Columbus Code

The Columbus Code

A Novel

by

In 1492 Christopher Columbus bore a secret agenda as he set out with his tiny fleet to discover a New World. The startling truth? Columbus himself was a Jew! And he sought a new home for his persecuted Jewish kin to escape King Ferdinand’s and Queen Isabella’s newly wrought Spanish Inquisition.
Read More

Genre: Fiction / Fiction / Christian

On Sale: September 15th 2015

Price: $24.99 / $32.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 384

ISBN-13: 9781617954849

Worthy Books Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews