Jason Wachob

Jason Wachob is the Founder and Co-CEO of mindbodygreen and the author of WellthHe has been featured in the New York TimesEntrepreneurFast Company, and Vogueand has a B.A. in history from Columbia University, where he played varsity basketball for four years.

Colleen Wachob is Co-Founder and Co-CEO at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Stanford University with degrees in international relations and Spanish, and spent 10 years working at Fortune 500 companies including Gap, Walmart, and Amazon.
 
