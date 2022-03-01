Alex Budak

Alex Budak is a social entrepreneur and faculty member at UC Berkeley’s Haas School of Business, where he created and teaches the transformative course, “Becoming a Changemaker.” Regularly one of Haas’s highest rated offerings, it is the first university course in the US created specifically for changemakers to learn mindsets and leadership skills for positive change across sectors and disciplines.



A Silicon Valley native, Budak helped Change.org raise $30 million from impact investors, and co-founded and now advises the social enterprise StartSomeGood.com, which has helped over 1,000 changemakers in 50 countries raise over $10 million.



He has written about leadership for Fast Company and the Guardian, lectured on social entrepreneurship in venues ranging from the White House to the World Bank, from Cambodia to Ukraine to the Arctic Circle, and his work as a changemaker and educator has been featured in publications including Forbes and the Washington Post.



Budak lives in the San Francisco Bay Area with his wife Rebecca.

