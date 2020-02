Jennifer Lynn Barnes

has written more than a dozen acclaimed young adult novels, including, and The Naturals series:and the e-novella,. Jen is also a Fulbright Scholar with advanced degrees in psychology, psychiatry, and cognitive science. She received her Ph.D. from Yale University in 2012 and is currently a professor of psychology and professional writing at the University of Oklahoma. You can find her online at http://www.jenniferlynnbarnes.com or follow her on Twitter @jenlynnbarnes.