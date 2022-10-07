Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+

The Naturals
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Naturals

by Jennifer Lynn Barnes

Regular Price $10.99

Regular Price $14.99 CAD

Trade Paperback New edition
ebook Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback New edition
ebook Trade Paperback

Regular Price $10.99

Regular Price $14.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Jul 25, 2023

Page Count

336 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9780316540629

Genre

Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Fiction / Mysteries & Detective Stories

Description

Jennifer Lynn Barnes, #1 bestselling author of The Inheritance Games, delivers an exhilarating mystery—perfect for fans of Criminal Minds and A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder

Seventeen-year-old Cassie is a natural at reading people. Piecing together the tiniest details, she can tell you who you are and what you want. But, it's not a skill that she's ever taken seriously. That is, until the FBI come knocking: they've begun a classified program that uses exceptional teenagers to crack infamous cold cases, and they need Cassie.

What Cassie doesn't realize is that there's more at risk than a few unsolved homicides—especially when she's sent to live with a group of teens whose gifts are as unusual as her own. Soon, it becomes clear that no one in the Naturals program is what they seem. And when a new killer strikes, danger looms close. Caught in a lethal game of cat and mouse with a killer, the Naturals are going to have to use all of their gifts just to survive.

Jennifer Lynn Barnes's The Naturals is a gripping novel with killer appeal and a to-die-for romance. Don't miss the other books in the Naturals series: Killer InstinctAll In, and Bad Blood.  
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Praise

"The Naturals is Criminal Minds for the YA world, and I loved every page." —New York Times bestselling author Ally Carter

* "[A] tightly paced suspense novel that will keep readers up until the wee hours to finish." —VOYA, starred review

"This savvy thriller grabs readers right away." —Kirkus Reviews

"It's a stay-up-late-to-finish kind of book, and it doesn't disappoint." —Publishers Weekly

"In this high-adrenaline series opener...even a psychic won't anticipate all the twists and turns." —Booklist

Praise for The Inheritance Games:
A New York Times and USA Today Bestseller
A GoodReads Choice Awards Finalist
A Kirkus Reviews Best Young Adult Book of the Year
A Publishers Weekly Best Book of the Year
A New York Public Library Best Book for Teens
An Amazon Top 100 Book

“Barnes is a master of puzzles and plot twists. The Inheritance Games was the most fun I’ve had all year.”

E. Lockhart, bestselling author of We Were Liars and Again Again
"A thrilling blend of family secrets, illicit romance and high-stakes treasure hunt, set in the mysterious world of Texas billionaires. The nonstop twists kept me guessing until the very last page!"—Katharine McGee, New York Times bestselling author of American Royals
"Impossible to put down."—Buzzfeed
* "Part The Westing Game, part We Were Liars, completely entertaining."—Kirkus, starred review
* "This strong, Knives Out-esque series opener...provides ample enjoyment."—Publishers Weekly, starred review
"Barnes's meticulously crafted novel is like the film Knives Out for the YA world, perfect for any reader seeking suspense, romance, and glamour.... Barnes crafts high-stakes tension, a swoony love triangle, and a large but memorable cast of characters. Fun and fast-paced, fans of Karen M. McManus's One of Us is Lying and Maureen Johnson's Truly Devious will find a new home at Hawthorne House."—SLJ
"[A] well-characterized mystery that's packed to the brim with twists and tricks. Hand immediately to teen fans of Knives Out or readers who love Maureen Johnson's Truly Devious series."—Booklist
"Prickly, witty, and stubborn as a mule, Avery is an eminently likable protagonist, and her savvy ability to manage the obnoxiously privileged people she suddenly finds herself surrounded by is admirable, helped plenty by her quippy one-liners that level even the snobbiest among them."—BCCB
Read More Read Less

The Naturals