Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Shopping Cart
The Naturals
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around July 25, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Seventeen-year-old Cassie is a natural at reading people. Piecing together the tiniest details, she can tell you who you are and what you want. But, it's not a skill that she's ever taken seriously. That is, until the FBI come knocking: they've begun a classified program that uses exceptional teenagers to crack infamous cold cases, and they need Cassie.
What Cassie doesn't realize is that there's more at risk than a few unsolved homicides—especially when she's sent to live with a group of teens whose gifts are as unusual as her own. Soon, it becomes clear that no one in the Naturals program is what they seem. And when a new killer strikes, danger looms close. Caught in a lethal game of cat and mouse with a killer, the Naturals are going to have to use all of their gifts just to survive.
Jennifer Lynn Barnes's The Naturals is a gripping novel with killer appeal and a to-die-for romance. Don't miss the other books in the Naturals series: Killer Instinct, All In, and Bad Blood.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
* "[A] tightly paced suspense novel that will keep readers up until the wee hours to finish." —VOYA, starred review
"This savvy thriller grabs readers right away." —Kirkus Reviews
"It's a stay-up-late-to-finish kind of book, and it doesn't disappoint." —Publishers Weekly
"In this high-adrenaline series opener...even a psychic won't anticipate all the twists and turns." —Booklist
Praise for The Inheritance Games:
A New York Times and USA Today Bestseller
A GoodReads Choice Awards Finalist
A Kirkus Reviews Best Young Adult Book of the Year
A Publishers Weekly Best Book of the Year
A New York Public Library Best Book for Teens
An Amazon Top 100 Book
“Barnes is a master of puzzles and plot twists. The Inheritance Games was the most fun I’ve had all year.”