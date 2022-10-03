Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Some Shall Break
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around June 6, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
This sequel to the New York Times bestselling None Shall Sleep is an equally electrifying, chilling thriller that brings us back into the lives of junior FBI consultants Travis Bell and Emma Lewis with a new case that may unravel everything they’ve been working for.
After a harrowingly close contact with juvenile sociopath Simon Gutmunsson, junior FBI consultants Emma Lewis and Travis Bell went their separate ways: Emma rejected her Quantico offer and Travis stayed to train within a new unit of the FBI Behavioral Science division. But the unit’s latest case is feeling eerily familiar and Kristin Gutmunsson—Simon Gutmunsson’s eccentric twin—reaches out to Travis to send a warning: Emma is in peril.
When Travis and Kristin turn up evidence that points back to Daniel Huxton, the serial killer that Emma had escaped, things become more complicated. With a copycat on the loose, Emma returns to Quantico and is thrown back into her past traumas. Compelled to prevent more tragedy—even if it means putting herself in danger—Emma turns to Simon for help once again. But Simon is keeping secrets that could impact their entire investigation. Will the team be able to stop the Huxton copycat before time runs out for his next victims?
Praise
Praise for None Shall Sleep:
"A YA Silence of the Lambs that blew me away with its daring premise, gripped me with its twists and turns, and kept me up all night until its stunning conclusion. Ellie Marney brings the serial killer thriller to YA with riveting suspense and sizzling style. Don't read this book in the dark!"—C.S. Pacat, USA Today bestselling author of Fence
"The tightly plotted story moves inexorably forward with shocking twists. Vivid, chilling, and important."—Kirkus Reviews
"Marney has created a thrilling cat-and-mouse story in this taut, Silence of the Lambs-like thriller.... Marney also skillfully creates engaging and complex characters as well as a budding romance that tenderly juxtaposes the overarching plot."—Publishers Weekly
“An edge-of-your-seat thriller and taut psychological study, Some Shall Break takes you on a terrifying journey as it dives into the heart of its hero and its villain. This is a sequel that will have you screaming for more!”—C.S. Pacat, New York Times bestselling author of Dark Rise