The Naturals Paperback Boxed Set
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 10, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
The Naturals, Killer Instinct, All In, Bad Blood, and the novella Twelve,are available together for the first time!
Seventeen-year-old Cassie is a natural at reading people. Piecing together the tiniest details, she can tell you who you are and what you want. But, it's not a skill that she's ever taken seriously. That is, until the FBI come knocking: they've begun a classified program that uses exceptional teenagers to crack infamous cold cases, and they need Cassie.
What Cassie doesn't realize is that there's more at risk than a few unsolved homicides — especially when she's sent to live with a group of teens whose gifts are as unusual as her own. Soon, it becomes clear that no one in the Naturals program is what they seem, and that their work won’t be limited to cold cases. Caught in increasingly lethal games of cat and mouse and facing impossible mysteries, the Naturals have to use all of their gifts just to survive.
Jennifer Lynn Barnes's The Naturals series combines gripping mysteries, killer friendships, and to-die-for romance, and is sure to appeal to fans of The Inheritance Games series, One of Us is Lying, and A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.
Praise
"The Naturals is Criminal Minds for the YA world, and I loved every page." —New York Times best-selling author Ally Carter
* "[A] tightly paced suspense novel that will keep readers up until the wee hours to finish." —VOYA (starred review)
"This savvy thriller grabs readers right away." —Kirkus Reviews
"It's a stay-up-late-to-finish kind of book, and it doesn't disappoint." —Publishers Weekly
"In this high-adrenaline series opener...even a psychic won't anticipate all the twists and turns." —Booklist
Praise for The Inheritance Games:
A New York Times and USA Today Bestseller
A GoodReads Choice Awards Finalist
A Kirkus Reviews Best Young Adult Book of the Year
A Publishers Weekly Best Book of the Year
A New York Public Library Best Book for Teens
An Amazon Top 100 Book
“Barnes is a master of puzzles and plot twists. The Inheritance Games was the most fun I’ve had all year.”