The Naturals Paperback Boxed Set

Cold cases get hot in this unputdownable mystery series from Jennifer Lynn Barnes, #1 New York Times bestselling author of The Inheritance Games trilogy.



The Naturals, Killer Instinct, All In, Bad Blood, and the novella Twelve,are available together for the first time!



Seventeen-year-old Cassie is a natural at reading people. Piecing together the tiniest details, she can tell you who you are and what you want. But, it's not a skill that she's ever taken seriously. That is, until the FBI come knocking: they've begun a classified program that uses exceptional teenagers to crack infamous cold cases, and they need Cassie.



What Cassie doesn't realize is that there's more at risk than a few unsolved homicides — especially when she's sent to live with a group of teens whose gifts are as unusual as her own. Soon, it becomes clear that no one in the Naturals program is what they seem, and that their work won’t be limited to cold cases. Caught in increasingly lethal games of cat and mouse and facing impossible mysteries, the Naturals have to use all of their gifts just to survive.



Jennifer Lynn Barnes's The Naturals series combines gripping mysteries, killer friendships, and to-die-for romance, and is sure to appeal to fans of The Inheritance Games series, One of Us is Lying, and A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder.